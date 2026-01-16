Protecting football fans from ticket touts

UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill passed.

The Scottish Parliament has approved government legislation which will help ensure EURO 2028 in Scotland is fair and affordable for supporters and businesses.

At the heart of the UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill is a commitment to putting fans first by helping to safeguard against touts and preventing EURO 2028 tickets being sold above face value or for profit in Scotland.

It is part of a package of measures to make sure tickets are sold fairly and accessibly. UEFA has announced that more than 40% of tickets sold for the tournament will be in the lowest price categories and that there will be no surge or dynamic pricing. Tickets will be allocated through a ballot to avoid queues and pressure on fans.

An official UEFA resale platform will also allow tickets to be resold only at face value to avoid ticket touts. Resale outside the official platform will not be authorised, ensuring greater fairness for fans.

Provisions in the Bill will also protect commercial rights by preventing unauthorised street trading and advertising in event zones and give Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council the powers they need to enforce rules fairly.

Minister for Business Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“Scotland is the perfect stage to host three of the world’s top sporting events over the next three years – the Commonwealth Games 2026, the Tour de France Grand Depart 2027 and the UEFA EURO 2028 – bringing real and lasting benefits — from supporting jobs and local businesses to showcasing Scotland to millions of people around the world.” “The passage of this Bill confirms that Scotland is ready to co-host EURO 2028 in a way that is fair for supporters and businesses. “This Bill put fans first, with strong protections against ticket touting and measures to tackle ambush marketing, so supporters can enjoy this once-in-a-generation event on equal terms.”

Executive Director of Supporters Direct Scotland Alan Russell yesterday said:

"As supporters of our national game, and football in general, we welcome this Bill which we hope will keep tickets affordable and accessible to all. By banning the unauthorised sale of tickets for more than face value, UEFA have sent a clear signal that football is for the fans, and that profiteering by ticket touts is not welcome here. “We're looking forward to another fantastic tournament, with Hampden packed to the rafters with real fans, and can't wait to follow Scotland all the way to the final!"

Background

Around three million tickets are expected to go on sale across the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland in June and July 2028.

Six matches will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Scottish Government is investing up to £73 million to support delivery of EURO 2028 in Scotland.

The tournament is expected to generate an estimated £270 million boost to the Scottish economy, supporting jobs, tourism and local businesses across the country. £3.2 million of Scottish Government funding will help to reduce barriers to opportunity, bring communities together through shared national moments and showcase Scotland as a world class host of major events.