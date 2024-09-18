Protecting Gaelic and Scots

Plans to boost the use of Scots and Gaelic in traditional areas have been passed at Stage 1 by the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs have voted for the general principles of the Scottish Languages Bill.

The Bill would allow parents to apply for Gaelic early learning and childcare. Powers in the Bill would also help to ensure that Gaelic medium primary pupils are able to continue their Gaelic education in secondary school.

For Scots it would encourage the increase of the language’s provision within Scotland’s school curriculum.

Other provisions include the adoption of Scots and Gaelic as official languages and the establishment of areas of linguistic significance in Gaelic communities. This would allow ministers to focus grant funding in areas where Gaelic is most fragile.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes was appointed as Scotland’s first Cabinet Secretary for Gaelic in May, signalling the Scottish Government’s determination to preserve the language as a vital part of the country’s culture.

Ms Forbes said:

“The situation of Gaelic requires urgent action. The Scottish Languages Bill is a major opportunity to protect Scotland’s indigenous languages.

“While we have finally started to turn the tide on Gaelic’s 50-year decline, I recognise that we need to go further, faster if the language is to survive.

“That is why we are exploring ways to work collaboratively across Parliament to strengthen this legislation in its second stage and ensure that Gaelic and Scots continue to be spoken in their traditional areas while also sustaining the growth we see across the country.”

A’ cur dìon air Gàidhlig is Albais

Bile nan Cànan Albannach a’ dol tron chiad ìre sa Phàrlamaid.

Chuir Pàrlamaid na h-Alba aonta, aig Ìre 1, ri planaichean gus taic a chur ri cleachdadh na h-Albais agus Gàidhlig ann an sgìrean traidiseanta nan cànan.

Tha BPA air bhòtadh airson taic a chur ri prionnsapalan farsaing Bile nan Cànan Albannach.

Leis a’ Bhile b’ urrainnear do phàrantan iarrtas a chur a-steach airson tràth-ionnsachadh no cùram-chloinne Gàidhlig. Cuideachd, tha cumhachdan sa Bhile a chuidicheadh le bhith a’ dèanamh cinnteach gun urrainn do sgoilearan bun-sgoile Gàidhlig leantainn orra le foghlam Gàidhlig san àrd-sgoil.

A thaobh Albais, bhiodh e a’ brosnachadh dhaoine gus cur ris na gheibhear airson a’ chànain ann an curraicealam sgoiltean na h-Alba.

Am measg nan cumhachan eile tha, gum faigh Albais is Gàidhlig inbhe mar chànanan oifigeil agus gun tèid sgìrean cànain sònraichte a stèidheachadh ann an coimhearsnachdan Gàidhlig. Le sin, b’ urrainn do mhinistearan tabhartasan-maoineachaidh a thoirt seachad a dh’aona-ghnothach airson nan sgìrean far a bheil a' Ghàidhlig ann am barrachd cunnairt.

Chaidh Ceit Fhoirbeis a chur an dreuchd mar a’ chiad Rùnaire a’ Chaibineit airson na Gàidhlig aig Alba sa Chèitean, agus sin a’ dearbhadh a’ mhiann làidir a th’ aig Riaghaltas na h-Alba gus an cànan a ghleidheadh mar phàirt fìor chudromach de chultar na dùthcha.

Thuirt a’ Bh-uas Fhoirbeis:

“Tha gnìomhan èiginneach a dhìth gus dèiligeadh ri suidheachadh na Gàidhlig. Tha Bile nan Cànan Albannach a’ toirt cothrom sònraichte dhuinn dìon a chur air cànanan dùthchasach na h-Alba.

“Ged a tha sinn mu dheireadh thall air stad a chur air crìonadh na Gàidhlig a chunnacas thar 50 bliadhna, tha fios agam gum feum sinn barrachd adhartais, agus adhartas nas luaithe, a dhèanamh gus an cànan a chumail beò.

“Sin as coireach gu bheil sinn a’ lorg dhòighean gus a bhith ag obair còmhla sa Phàrlamaid airson an reachdas seo a neartachadh aig an dàrna ìre agus gus dèanamh cinnteach gum bi Gàidhlig is Albais fhathast air am bruidhinn sna sgìrean traidiseanta aca agus gun lean na leasachaidhean is an leudachadh a tha ri fhaicinn air feadh na dùthcha.”

Takkin Tent o Gaelic and Scots

Scots Languages Bill passes first stage.

Plans tae uphaud the uise o Scots and Gaelic in traditional areas hae been passed at Stage 1 by the Scots Pairliament.

MSPs hae votit for the braid principles o the Scots Languages Bill.

The Bill wad allou parents tae speir for Gaelic early lairnin and bairn-care. Pouers in the Bill wad help tae mak siccar forby that Gaelic medium primary pupils are able tae haud forrit wi their Gaelic education in secondary schuil.

For Scots it wad forder the growth o the language’s provision within Scotland’s schuil curriculum.

Ither provisions include the takkin up o Scots and Gaelic as official languages and the settin oot o areas o muckle linguistic mense in Gaelic communities. This wad allou ministers tae focus grant fundin in areas whaur Gaelic is maist at risk.

Kate Forbes was appyntit as Scotland’s first Cabinet Secretary for Gaelic in May, showin the Scots Government’s are weel set tae tak tent o the language as a vital pairt o the country’s cultur.

Ms Forbes said:

“The situation o Gaelic maks immediate action necessar. The Scots Languages Bill is a muckle opportunity tae tak tent o Scotland’s indigenous languages.

“While we hae at lang and lest stairtit tae turn the tide on Gaelic’s 50-year dwinin, ah ken that we need tae gang faurer, faster if the language is tae haud forrit.

“Thon is how we are luikin weys tae wirk wi fowk across Pairliament tae mak this legislation mair strang in its second stage and mak siccar that Gaelic and Scots are aye spikken in their traditional areas while haudin forrit forby wi the growth we see aw ower the country.”