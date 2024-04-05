Protecting Gaelic community scheme jobs

Additional funding for vital service.

The Scottish Government is to provide additional funding to secure the jobs of 27 staff working for a Gaelic community scheme.

An initial payment of £175,000 will be provided to Gaelic development agency Bòrd na Gàidhlig to maintain the role of the community officers, who work to promote the Gaelic language and culture through local projects.

The Scottish Government has asked Bòrd na Gàidhlig to review the scheme and provide a plan for its sustainable operation in future, including support and oversight of the community officers, which will allow ministers to consider further funding to support the scheme.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“I have been clear about the importance of protecting staff who provide this vital service in our communities. This additional funding will protect these important roles while allowing Bòrd na Gàidhlig to come forward with sustainable options to secure the future of this programme. “We recognise the significant part Gaelic plays in Scotland’s culture and we want to support the language to grow and thrive. “Despite the extraordinary financial challenges facing the Scottish Government, Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s core baseline funding has been protected and we are bringing forward the Scottish Languages Bill to provide further protection for Scotland’s indigenous languages.”

Ealasaid MacDonald, Chief Executive, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said:

“I welcome the active partnership and investment from the Scottish Government in the Gaelic officers scheme. Bòrd na Gàidhlig has been in communication with the organisations affected and we will continue to work together to ensure that the scheme contributes to building the capacity for Gaelic across our communities. “The work of these officers enables opportunities for empowering communities as they determine what they need to allow Gaelic to prosper.”

