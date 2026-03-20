Protecting Grangemouth’s future

Further funding announced on Project Willow Anniversary.

Work to secure new investment and job opportunities in Grangemouth is being boosted by Scottish Government funding.

£41,000 will be made available to enable Unite the Union to support the delivery of the Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme which makes it conditional for any business receiving investment through the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund to prioritise affected workers when recruiting for new roles.

The additional funding has been confirmed on the one year anniversary of the publication of Project Willow, a report highlighting action required by the Scottish and UK governments to ensure a long-term industrial future for Grangemouth, and builds on the action taken so far.

Over the past year, activity supporting Project Willow at Grangemouth has also seen:

£11.4 million investment by the Scottish Government in new projects. This includes £6.23 million to Celtic Renewables, to support the company’s expansion into large‑scale commercial production of sustainable biochemical solutions, creating 149 jobs by 2029, and £1.5 million in Scottish Government funding in the MiAlgae project at Grangemouth which will support the creation of 130 jobs.

316 people supported by up to £1 million of Scottish Government and £1 million UK Government skills interventions funding

£10 million funding awarded by Scottish Enterprise to new projects.

The new investment in the cluster is also expected to create 279 new, direct jobs in Grangemouth by 2029.

Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “The action taken and investment committed by the Scottish Government in the last year alone is a clear demonstration of our commitment to securing a just transition for Grangemouth and ensuring the region remains at the heart of Scotland’s low‑carbon industrial future.

“The Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme - developed in partnership with Unite – is helping workers secure new opportunities and ensuring that their vital experience, skills and knowledge are not lost to Grangemouth or to Scotland. This is a just transition in action.”

Unite Scottish Secretary, Susan Fitzgerald said: “The Grangemouth jobs scheme was initiated by the workers at the refinery who were impacted by the devastating impact of its closure due to a failure to keep it open. Unite said we would leave no stone unturned in the fight to protect workers and communities.

“We have continued to work tirelessly which led to the establishment of the jobs scheme with Scottish government support. Workers who lost their jobs will be prioritised for new employment opportunities in the Grangemouth area as a condition for any company in receipt of public funds. The next phase of creating a brighter future for Grangemouth has to ensure no workers or communities are left behind. Unite will play its full role in delivering on this.”

Background

Project Willow is a £1.5 million feasibility study funded by the Scottish and UK governments which looks at potential low-carbon alternative uses for the wider Grangemouth site to help support local jobs, unlock investment and drive growth. Grangemouth investment opportunities