Protecting infants from severe lung disease

First Minister welcomes start of new vaccination programme.

First Minister John Swinney will highlight the importance of a new maternal vaccine in protecting infants from serious lung disease at a visit to a clinic in Clydebank later today. (Monday)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is the leading cause of emergency respiratory admissions to hospital in infants. The common and highly infectious virus affects the breathing system and generally causes mild symptoms, but can lead to severe illness in babies and the more vulnerable, including older people.

The First Minister will see some of the first jabs administered in an immunisation programme to protect infants and those aged 75-79, which will prevent hospital admissions every year.

The Scottish Government has invested £4.2 million in the supply of the vaccine and Scotland is the first of the four nations to administer the vaccines, acting on expert scientific advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I encourage pregnant women to take up their vaccination appointments to protect their babies against the leading cause of hospitalisation in infants during the first weeks and months of life. “Ensuring a healthy childhood is every parent’s first priority, however, it is equally important that those aged 75-79 take up their offer of this vaccine. “We have acted quickly with partners to introduce this vaccine in time to maximise the benefit to the more vulnerable ahead of winter. This programme will reduce the numbers seriously ill or hospitalised, helping to manage the significant winter pressures on our NHS.” Head of Immunisation and Vaccination at Public Health Scotland Dr Sam Ghebrehewet said: "Vaccinations have played a major role in protecting the health of people across the globe over the last 50 years. Today’s launch of the new RSV vaccination programme marks another significant step in protecting the population of Scotland against preventable diseases. “RSV can be very serious for those who are more vulnerable, such as newborns, infants and older adults. If you are eligible, getting vaccinated is the best and simplest thing you can do to protect yourself or your newborn baby from RSV. “Public Health Scotland continues to work closely with all health boards to ensure as many people as possible receive their vaccine and protect themselves against the more serious complications of an RSV infection.”

Background

RSV vaccine during pregnancy | NHS inform

RSV vaccine for adults | NHS inform

Doses are being offered to women from 28 weeks into their pregnancies, to protect newborns, as well as those aged 75 and a one-off catch up for those aged 75 to 79.

In 2022-23, more than 500 people aged 75 and over and more than 1,500 infants under the age of one were hospitalised with RSV, according to Public Health Scotland.

The Scottish Government funded the supply of vaccines, which Public Health Scotland and health boards are delivering from within existing resources. The RSV programme is in addition to other vaccines that will be offered this winter, such as flu, Covid-19 and pneumococcal.