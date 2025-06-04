Protecting mangroves in Madagascar and Indonesia

Mangrove forests, found in tropical and sub-tropical coastal areas, are a vital home for endangered species such as the white breasted sea eagle and olive ridley turtles. They also support coastal communities that depend on them for their livelihoods.

Crucially, mangroves play a key role in tackling climate change, with the ability to store up to 4 times more carbon than rainforests.

However, mangrove forests have been in severe decline for decades. To address this, the UK government is funding the Blue Forest Initiativesprogramme, led by the UK non-profit Blue Ventures, to protect, restore and sustainably manage mangrove forests in Madagascar and Indonesia.

The community-led programme is working to prevent deforestation and overfishing while supporting the livelihoods of up to 70,000 people.

With a goal of protecting approximately 80,000 hectares of mangrove forests – an area larger than the size of 100,000 football pitches, the programme is expected to save 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from being released.

By securing the future of these critical ecosystems, the UK is not only combatting climate change but also safeguarding biodiversity and tackling extreme poverty.