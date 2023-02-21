‘Protecting most vulnerable is crucial’: LGA responds to Household Support Fund

Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the £842 million of additional funding for the Household Support Fund, to be allocated by councils from 1 April to support the most vulnerable households with the cost of living

“Protecting the most vulnerable from the rising cost of living is a crucial priority which councils share with government and it is positive to see this fund extended for another year.

“Councils know their populations best, using their local knowledge and expertise to target support in the most effective way and look forward to receiving the revised guidance for the fund as soon as possible.

“Housing, employment, education and access to services such as debt advice and welfare benefits also all play a major part in improving our communities’ overall health.

“Councils should also have the resources and flexibilities to tackle these inequalities, alongside a sufficient mainstream welfare system, which ensures families have enough income to meet their essential living costs. This includes addressing the freeze in local housing allowance rates.

“The Government should also make the Household Support Fund it has provided to councils permanent, alongside greater flexibility to ensure it helps people in the greatest need and crucially shift focus from short-term crisis support to investing in prevention.”

