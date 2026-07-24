Protecting rail workers from violence and harassment: employers’ legal duties

Violence and harassment against rail workers remains a significant and growing concern across Great Britain’s railway. It is a challenge that we must work effectively together as an industry to tackle.

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As the regulator, we’ve listened to stakeholders who wanted more clarity about what the law requires, what we expect from employers and how we will regulate this issue. That’s why we have published a new online resource providing information about the steps employers should take to prevent and manage violence and harassment against rail workers and the action we are taking as the rail health and safety regulator.

Increasing in violent incidents

Following a previous downward trend in incidents against railway workers prior to 2020, the past few years have seen a rise in incidents. More than 8,000 incidents on the mainline railway were reported in 2024-25 - an increase of 3.15% on the previous year. Front-line workers, including revenue protection officers, train crew and security staff, are particularly exposed to these risks.

Recent serious incidents involving railway workers, including the knife attack on board a train in November 2025 and the death of a railway worker at Ilford station in 2024, have underlined the seriousness of the issue.

What does the new resource cover?

It is well established that all employers have a legal duty to assess and manage risks to their workers’ health and safety, including the risk of violence and harassment, and ORR can take enforcement action where an employer fails to manage those risks appropriately.

Our new resources reflect the realities of rising incidents against staff and more clearly set out in this context:

our expectations of the industry

the legislation and regulations that may apply

our regulatory powers and planned inspection activity

Next steps

At the heart of all of this work is the collective expectation and desire to keep staff safe. We expect rail employers to work with one another, trade unions and relevant industry groups to address these risks.

A co-ordinated, industry-wide approach is essential to protecting workers and sharing effective practice. Our new online resource is an important part of this, and we will continue to engage with industry to clarify expectations, promote good practice and support more effective, co-ordinated action to reduce risks to frontline staff.

Related links

Workforce safety