Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Protecting rail workers from violence and harassment: employers’ legal duties
Violence and harassment against rail workers remains a significant and growing concern across Great Britain’s railway. It is a challenge that we must work effectively together as an industry to tackle.
As the regulator, we’ve listened to stakeholders who wanted more clarity about what the law requires, what we expect from employers and how we will regulate this issue. That’s why we have published a new online resource providing information about the steps employers should take to prevent and manage violence and harassment against rail workers and the action we are taking as the rail health and safety regulator.
Increasing in violent incidents
Following a previous downward trend in incidents against railway workers prior to 2020, the past few years have seen a rise in incidents. More than 8,000 incidents on the mainline railway were reported in 2024-25 - an increase of 3.15% on the previous year. Front-line workers, including revenue protection officers, train crew and security staff, are particularly exposed to these risks.
Recent serious incidents involving railway workers, including the knife attack on board a train in November 2025 and the death of a railway worker at Ilford station in 2024, have underlined the seriousness of the issue.
What does the new resource cover?
It is well established that all employers have a legal duty to assess and manage risks to their workers’ health and safety, including the risk of violence and harassment, and ORR can take enforcement action where an employer fails to manage those risks appropriately.
Our new resources reflect the realities of rising incidents against staff and more clearly set out in this context:
- our expectations of the industry
- the legislation and regulations that may apply
- our regulatory powers and planned inspection activity
Next steps
At the heart of all of this work is the collective expectation and desire to keep staff safe. We expect rail employers to work with one another, trade unions and relevant industry groups to address these risks.
A co-ordinated, industry-wide approach is essential to protecting workers and sharing effective practice. Our new online resource is an important part of this, and we will continue to engage with industry to clarify expectations, promote good practice and support more effective, co-ordinated action to reduce risks to frontline staff.
Related links
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/protecting-rail-workers-violence-and-harassment-employers-legal-duties
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Young volunteers supported to play their part in heritage railways following new safety guidance23/07/2026 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road has today published guidance designed to help heritage railway and tramway operators give young volunteers, aged from 14 to minimum school leaving age, the chance to learn new skills while making sure the right safeguards are in place.
National Highways meets most targets in interim year but challenging road ahead in RIS320/07/2026 10:15:00
National Highways delivered most of its targets and capital commitments for the ‘interim period’ between April 2025 and March 2026, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said in its annual assessment of National Highways.
Rail regulator: Network Rail improves efficiency but must manage the impact of fewer renewals due to high inflation15/07/2026 10:05:00
ORR's annual assessment, published as the railway prepares for its biggest structural change in a generation, finds real progress on efficiency and fewer train cancellations.
Rail industry must maintain safety standards through reform, says ORR14/07/2026 15:05:00
Britain's rail industry must maintain a relentless focus on safety as it undergoes major reform, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says in its annual health and safety report published today.
Rail Regulator makes proposals for fairer redress30/06/2026 16:15:00
Passenger groups are being invited to comment on the Office of Rail and Road’s proposals to help ensure fairer redress when booked rail passenger assistance is not provided.
All clear for Cambridge South passengers22/06/2026 10:25:00
The new Cambridge South railway station has been authorised to open by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, clearing the way for passengers to travel to and from the station from Sunday 28 June 2026.
ORR says more journeys on Great Britain’s rail network than ever before19/06/2026 12:10:00
Passengers made 1.83 billion journeys on Great Britain’s rail network between April 2025 and March 2026, the Office of Rail and Road announced yesterday; the highest number ever recorded.
ORR to lower rail fees for third parties and investors08/06/2026 11:05:00
The rail regulator will cut the cost of investing in Britain's railways by lowering the risk fees Network Rail charges to third parties and private investors, as part of wider work to support economic growth.
Fewer delays and cancellations in Wales & Western following regulator intervention03/06/2026 10:25:00
Fewer trains are being cancelled in Wales and the West of England and more are arriving on time, following the completion of an investigation into train performance by the rail regulator, and investment and changes to working practices by Network Rail.