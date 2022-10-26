Scottish Government
Protecting Scotland’s wildlife
Consultation on proposals for new Wildlife Management Bill.
Tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland are being considered, in an effort to protect wildlife and the environment.
The new proposals published for consultation will form a new Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill, which aims to ensure that grouse moors are managed in a sustainable way.
The consultation will seek views on a wide range of topics related to wildlife including:
- introducing a licensing scheme for grouse shooting
- increased regulation of muirburn – the burning of vegetation to maintain moorland
- banning the use of glue traps
- increased regulation of other wildlife traps
The Bill aims to implement the recommendations set out in the Werritty Review, an independent report which called for widespread changes to grouse moor management and the use of traps in Scotland.
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said:
“Over a number of years, the Scottish Government has introduced a wide range of measures to tackle wildlife crime including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences and most recently, significant increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.
“Despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland. That is why we commissioned the independent Werritty Review and why we will now move to implement its recommendations in full.
“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy. However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”
Background
Read and take part in the consultation on the Scottish Government website: Wildlife Management in Scotland, A Consultation - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
The consultation will run until Thursday 8 December 2022.
The Werritty Review Report looks at the environmental impact of grouse moor management practices and advises on the option of licensing grouse shooting businesses. Read more at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/grouse-moor-management-group-report-scottish-government/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/protecting-scotlands-wildlife/
