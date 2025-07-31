Protecting Welsh communities from coal tip risks

The Deputy First Minister has visited a community living in the shadow of a disused coal tip in Rhondda Cynon Taf to discuss the significant ongoing investment being made to protect communities like theirs across Wales.

The Graig Ddu Dinas Tip, located above Graigddu Road in Dinas, represents one of several projects being supported by the Welsh Government to ensure communities are safe for generations to come.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has received nearly £40m in Coal Tip Safety Grant funding since 2021, including over £11m of funding allocated this year.

The funding is being used for tip monitoring and regular inspections, severe weather reactive repairs, maintenance and vegetation management, and detailed reviews of priority tips including drainage assessments and stability work.

Earlier this month, first of its kind legislation in the UK, to protect Welsh communities from disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was also passed by the Senedd.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill will create the Disused Tips Authority for Wales to address safety risks posed by Wales's industrial past.

On the visit, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

This Welsh Government is unwavering in our commitment to protecting our communities and has stepped up time and again to deal with the legacy of our industrial past. Investing in coal tip safety not only supports those living in the shadow of the tips but also brings economic growth and employment opportunities. We look forward to working with the UK Government to maintain momentum in this important area, ensuring communities are safe both now and in the future

In March, the Deputy First Minister confirmed the Welsh Government is providing £34m for public partners to undertake works on 130 coal tips across Wales this financial year. Proposals include minor maintenance through to major capital projects worth up to £5.85m.

The UK Government announced in the Spending Review that it will provide £118m over three years towards coal tip safety.

Combined with the Welsh Government's investment of over £100m this Senedd term, the joint UK and Welsh Government investment in coal tip safety now stands at over £220m.