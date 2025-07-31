Welsh Government
|Printable version
Protecting Welsh communities from coal tip risks
The Deputy First Minister has visited a community living in the shadow of a disused coal tip in Rhondda Cynon Taf to discuss the significant ongoing investment being made to protect communities like theirs across Wales.
The Graig Ddu Dinas Tip, located above Graigddu Road in Dinas, represents one of several projects being supported by the Welsh Government to ensure communities are safe for generations to come.
Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has received nearly £40m in Coal Tip Safety Grant funding since 2021, including over £11m of funding allocated this year.
The funding is being used for tip monitoring and regular inspections, severe weather reactive repairs, maintenance and vegetation management, and detailed reviews of priority tips including drainage assessments and stability work.
Earlier this month, first of its kind legislation in the UK, to protect Welsh communities from disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was also passed by the Senedd.
The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill will create the Disused Tips Authority for Wales to address safety risks posed by Wales's industrial past.
On the visit, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
This Welsh Government is unwavering in our commitment to protecting our communities and has stepped up time and again to deal with the legacy of our industrial past.
Investing in coal tip safety not only supports those living in the shadow of the tips but also brings economic growth and employment opportunities.
We look forward to working with the UK Government to maintain momentum in this important area, ensuring communities are safe both now and in the future
In March, the Deputy First Minister confirmed the Welsh Government is providing £34m for public partners to undertake works on 130 coal tips across Wales this financial year. Proposals include minor maintenance through to major capital projects worth up to £5.85m.
The UK Government announced in the Spending Review that it will provide £118m over three years towards coal tip safety.
Combined with the Welsh Government's investment of over £100m this Senedd term, the joint UK and Welsh Government investment in coal tip safety now stands at over £220m.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/protecting-welsh-communities-coal-tip-risks
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New electric trains running between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth31/07/2025 09:15:00
Brand new electric trains offering travellers an improved customer experience are now being used on Transport for Wales services between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth.
Have your say on disabled people’s rights at the Eisteddfod30/07/2025 09:05:00
Disabled people visiting this year's National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have an opportunity to help shape Wales' new 10-year plan to make life fairer for disabled people and create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.
New business units in Carmarthenshire28/07/2025 14:05:00
Much needed business units will be built in Carmarthenshire to Net Zero standards, in a joint project between Carmarthenshire County Council and Welsh Government.
Wales rolls out subsidy card for gluten-free food25/07/2025 14:05:00
A new pre-paid card will be rolled out across Wales to give people who receive gluten-free food on prescription greater choice and freedom.
Big improvement in ambulance patient handover times24/07/2025 14:05:00
The number of people waiting more than an hour to transfer from an ambulance into an emergency department in Wales has fallen by almost a fifth.
Deputy First Minister Feasts on Success at Royal Welsh Show Food Showcase24/07/2025 11:25:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs recently [Tuesday 22 July] toured the flagship Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge at the Royal Welsh Show, witnessing firsthand how Welsh Government support is delivering major commercial opportunities for food and drink businesses across Wales.
Ten-year milestone for ‘Food and Fun’ summer holiday scheme24/07/2025 09:25:00
School’s out and once again the ‘Food and Fun’ programme will be providing free nutritious breakfasts, lunches and fun activities for learners to enjoy during the summer holidays.
Welsh Revenue Authority reports £2 billion in revenue for Wales23/07/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (23 July) announced £372 million in tax revenue for Wales during the last financial year.