Protecting young people from online harms

Surveys to explore families’ experiences of smartphones, social media and going online.

Families are being invited to share their experiences of using smartphones, social media and the internet through surveys aiming to identify what support they need to stay safe online.

The first survey explores how children and young people use screens, apps and social media, as well as assessing the possible effects on their wellbeing and their confidence in staying safe on the internet. The second asks parents or carers about their own screen use, how confident they are in supporting their children’s screen use, and what resources they would find helpful, among other questions.

While legislation to manage online safety lies with the UK Government, Scottish Ministers are focused on what more can be done within devolved powers. The Scottish Government is therefore also conducting a review of more than 140 post-Covid research papers examining the impact of digital media use on the wellbeing of children and young people. The findings from the surveys and the review will be used to deliver new policy to reduce the impact of online harms.

Children and Young People Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“Going online and using social media gives young people access to huge amounts of information, which can have positive benefits for their learning and connection to friends, family and the world. However, it can also have a harmful impact on their physical and mental health and wellbeing. We also know parents and carers are worried about how long young people spend online, what content they may be viewing and the addictive nature of some apps.

“We will continue to push the UK Government to go further – for example we want to see a Social Media Levy applied to online platforms which can then be reinvested back into our young people. However, we are also focused on what we can do within our powers in Scotland to ensure children and young people are safe and supported in their online lives, as part of a public health approach to online safety.

“To that end, we are seeking the views of as many people as possible, particularly around what support and information they would find most helpful. The surveys are completely anonymous and will help us to inform any public health campaign on this important issue.

“This work comes on top of our action to create phone-free learning environments to ensure pupils can learn free from the disruption associated with mobile phones.”

Background

Digital wellbeing survey – children and young people

Digital wellbeing survey – parents and carers

The Scottish Government has provided funding to a range of organisations supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of children and young people, including:

Mind Yer Time , an online hub on digital wellbeing designed by children and young people from the Children’s Parliament and the Scottish Youth Parliament

the AyeFeel online hub and award-winning ‘ This is How AyeFeel ’podcast, delivered by Young Scot in collaboration with children and young people.

Parent Club provides advice for parents and carers on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of their children and families, including on how to manage screen time and ensure children have a healthy balance of screen-based activities and offline play and exercise.