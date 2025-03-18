Protection for energy customers ahead of RTS switch-off

Acting Climate Action Minister writes to Ofgem.

Acting Minister for Climate Action Dr Alasdair Allan has asked for urgent actions to increase the pace of progress on replacing Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) meters ahead of the service switching off in June.

RTS meters are out of date and energy suppliers are being encouraged by Ofgem to replace old meters with smart meters. If meters are not replaced before the service is switched off, it could mean disruption to heating and hot water supplies, and possibly higher bills for households and businesses still using the technology.

In response to Ofgem’s consultation on an introduction of new licence conditions to the RTS, Dr Allan reiterated the Scottish Government’s repeated calls for further action to be taken to protect energy consumers as the industry works to replace thousands of meters across the country.

Ofgem’s data from suppliers shows that between October 2024 and January 2025 around 18,700 RTS meters were replaced in Scotland. As of January 2025, there were still 146,302 RTS consumers in Scotland who need to have their meters replaced. Support for RTS energy meters ends on June 30 2025.

Acting Climate Action Minister Alasdair Allan recently said:

“Protecting consumers is the Scottish Government’s highest priority. The approach taken so far has been insufficient, and consumers cannot be blamed for the failure of the energy industry to properly plan for and respond to the RTS switch-off. “People who rely on the RTS will experience considerable detriment unless meters are replaced by the switch-off date – particularly in rural and island communities. “There is a real and pressing need for suppliers to be made to explain what their workforce plan is to get engineers to premises. Consideration should also be given to additional enforcement action to reduce no-show instances and to ensure that every household is fitted with a fully functioning meter before the deadline. “Due to the cost of living crisis, it is also unacceptable to expect consumers to pay for expensive re-wiring as a consequence of the RTS switch-off - they should not be confronted with any additional anxieties. The creation of a fund to support consumers in this position is critical. “While devolved governments do not hold the levers, the Scottish Government will work with Ofgem, the UK Government and industry to raise awareness of the RTS switch-off.”

Background

Energy infrastructure and regulation is the responsibility of the UK Government.

Full letter from Dr Alasdair Allan to Ofgem

Consumers may use an RTS meter if their property:

has a meter that switches between peak and off-peak tariff rates, such as Economy 7 or Economy 10, or a Total Heating Total Control tariff

has a meter that automatically turns on heating or hot water

uses electric or storage heaters

is located in a no-gas supply area (off-grid), especially in rural areas.

Advice Direct Scotland 0800 028 1456 and Citizens Advice Scotland 0800 028 1456.

Ofgem guidance: Replacing your Radio Teleswitch electricity meter | Ofgem

