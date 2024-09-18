Home Office
Protection zones around abortion clinics in place by October
Safe access buffer zones will be in force around abortion clinics from 31 October to bring in stronger safeguards for women accessing services.
Protection zones around abortion clinics will be in force from 31 October, as the government moves to bring in stronger safeguards for women accessing this vital health service.
Safe access buffer zones will make it illegal for anyone to do anything that intentionally or recklessly influences someone’s decision to use abortion services, obstructs them, or causes harassment or distress to someone using or working at these premises. The law will apply within a 150 metre radius of the abortion service provider.
Anyone found guilty of breaking the law will face an unlimited fine. The College of Policing and Crown Prosecution Service will publish guidance for police and prosecutors ahead of 31 October, to ensure there is clarity and consistency with the enforcement of the new offence.
Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips said:
The right to access abortion services is a fundamental right for women in this country, and no one should feel unsafe when they seek to access this.
We will not sit back and tolerate harassment, abuse and intimidation as people exercise their legal right to healthcare, which is why we have fast-tracked this measure to get it up and running without further delay.
For too long abortion clinics have been without these vital protections, and this government is determined to do all we can do to make this country a safer place for women.
Baroness Merron, Minister for Patient Safety, Women’s Health and Mental Health said:
The safety and wellbeing of women accessing abortion services remains our priority. No women should feel scared or threatened when accessing these services, and it is only right they are protected from any abuse or harassment.
This government will continue to work closely with NHS England, abortion providers and the wider sector to ensure that women have access to safe, high quality abortion services.
The relevant zones also need to be on or next to a public highway or road, in an open space to which the public has access, or within the area of land attached to an abortion clinic, or in a location that is visible from any of those areas.
The measure applies to any clinics and private hospitals that are approved under the Abortion Act 1967, and for any NHS hospital that has given notification in the current or previous calendar year that it has carried out abortions.
Safe access zones were introduced through the Public Order Act 2023, following a free vote in Parliament that received cross-party support.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/protection-zones-around-abortion-clinics-in-place-by-october
