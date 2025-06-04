Ministry of Defence
Protective body armour for prison officers in high-security settings
Frontline prison officers working in the highest risk areas of the prison estate will be issued protective body armour under swift Government action to improve their safety, the Lord Chancellor announced yesterday (Tuesday 3 June).
- Lord Chancellor takes decisive action to protect frontline officers
- Decision follows snap review after attack on prison staff at HMP Frankland
- Independent review of separation centres ongoing
Following the horrific attack on three officers at HMP Frankland on 12 April, the Prison Service commissioned a snap review into whether protective body armour – also known as stab-proof vests – should be rolled out to staff.
The Lord Chancellor has now confirmed new protective vests will be made mandatory for prison officers working in Close Supervision Centres and Separation Centres which hold the most dangerous offenders in the estate.
Officers working with prisoners held in segregation units within the high-security estate will also benefit from the rollout.
Speaking in the House of Commons today, the Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood said:
I know this House shares my anger at recent attacks against prison officers.
After the awful events at HMP Frankland, I commissioned a review of the use of protective body armour.
Today, I can announce I will mandate its use in Close Supervision Centres, Separation Centres, and Segregation Units in the High Security Estate.
When Jonathan Hall’s independent review into the Frankland attack reports, I will take any further steps necessary to protect our brave staff.
Yesterday’s announcement follows extensive engagement with frontline staff, trade unions and uniformed services like the police who already use protective body armour.
As part of this engagement, some staff raised concerns on armour being rolled out more widely in prisons, in particular that it could be too heavy and restrictive for everyday use. It was also noted that officers already have equipment available to them to help reduce the risk of assaults including Body Worn Video Cameras, batons, PAVA spray and handcuffs.
The review concluded that more evidence is needed before rolling out vests to all prison officers. The Lord Chancellor will now take this forward and will not hesitate to go further if needed to keep staff safe.
The Lord Chancellor confirmed last month Jonathan Hall KC will chair the independent review into the events at HMP Frankland and whether separation centres are fit for purpose.
