Home Office
|Printable version
Protective security grant funding for Jewish institutions to continue
The Home Office has announced it will continue to grant the Community Security Trust £14 million to help keep members of the Jewish community safe.
The Home Office yesterday (12 April) announced that it will continue to grant the Community Security Trust (CST) £14 million to help keep members of the Jewish community safe in their daily lives.
The Home Office has been supporting the Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors and helps protect British Jews against antisemitism, since 2015 following a series of terror attacks against Jewish targets across Europe.
The grant announced yesterday will cover protective security for the next financial year at Jewish institutions, including synagogues and schools.
The Community Security Trust’s work to identify and report antisemitic crimes forms part of the government’s work in tackling antisemitism in the UK. In 2021, the CST recorded 2,255 anti-Jewish hate incidents nationwide, the highest annual total ever recorded.
Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday said:
Antisemitic incidents are not just an attack on the Jewish community, but on everyone who believes in a free and open society – and won’t be tolerated in this country.
This funding will continue to help Jewish people practise their religion and way of life without fear of attack or persecution and I am grateful for the work that the Community Security Trust do in building and strengthening relations between British Jews and the rest of society.
British Jews, like all communities, must be able to live their lives without fear of verbal or physical attack. Only by working together can we ensure that hateful behaviour like antisemitism can be fully eliminated from our society.
Community Security Trust Chief Executive Mark Gardner yesterday said:
The grant will be welcomed by Britain’s Jewish communities, coming after record levels of antisemitism and a continuing threat of terrorism against Jews. As in previous years, CST will do everything we can to ensure the best use of the money, including the quality of the guarding provided.
The UK has a robust legislative framework to tackle hate crime and offenders will face the full force of the law, with over 10,000 cases prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service in the last year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/protective-security-grant-funding-for-jewish-institutions-to-continue
Latest News from
Home Office
Fee removed for No Time Limit applications07/04/2022 11:10:00
As of yesterday it will be free for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK to make a No Time Limit application.
New measures to restrict access to corrosives and knives06/04/2022 16:25:00
Measures in the Offensive Weapons Act come into force today which will restrict access to knives and corrosives.
Greater Manchester Police named specialist county lines force06/04/2022 16:05:00
The force will receive additional support and investment from the Home Office over the next three years to take down county lines drug networks.
Support for vulnerable applicants to the EU Settlement Scheme06/04/2022 11:10:00
The Home Office announced further funding to help vulnerable EU, EEA and Swiss citizens and their family members applying to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).
Home Secretary meeting with Israel’s Interior Minister04/04/2022 11:10:00
Priti Patel recently met with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked during her visit to London, to discuss a number of issues including the conflict in Ukraine and counter-terrorism.
‘Whole-system’ approach to tackling violent crime is working01/04/2022 11:25:00
Government today announces a further £130 million to bolster efforts tackling serious violence and homicide.
Windrush Lessons Learned progress update31/03/2022 15:25:00
Wendy Williams, inspector at Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, publishes Windrush Lessons Learned progress update report.
Home Secretary launches new Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan30/03/2022 16:15:00
Home Secretary Priti Patel has today (30 March) launched a new Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan informed by victims and survivors.