Provide farmers with clarity and certainty to fix the UK's broken food system, says WWF
Sofia Parente, head of policy (production), at WWF commentrf on Emma Reynolds’ speech to the Oxford Farming Conference
“Climate change and nature loss are creating an unprecedented threat to food security, which is bad for consumers and bad for our farmers. If we are to fix the UK's broken food system, the Government must provide clarity and certainty to farmers so they can make the necessary transition to nature-friendly farming.
The announcement is welcome but for the Sustainable Farming Incentive to be successful, the scheme must provide value for money for the public and deliver for the environment and nature. This requires aligning international and domestic policies and introducing Core Environmental Standards in law that set minimum environmental criteria – otherwise British farmers will be undermined by those producing to lower environmental standards and that's bad for everyone."
