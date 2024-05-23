Provide your views on building a successful future for culture in Wales

The Welsh Government has today launched a consultation setting out its vision for the culture sector between 2024 and 2030.

The draft Priorities for Culture: 2024 to 2030 focus on 3 main priorities:

Culture Brings Us Together

A Nation of Culture

Culture is Resilient and Sustainable

These are supported by twenty ambitions which include culture being accessible to everyone in Wales, building relationships at home and abroad through culture and helping the sector to prosper now and in the future.

The draft priorities apply to the entire culture sector in Wales, from national organisations to grassroots projects, all of which contribute to our rich cultural landscape. The consultation is also relevant to all other public sector organisations who are delivering the Well-being of Future Generations Act’s goal of A Wales of Vibrant Culture and Thriving Welsh Language.

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths launched the strategy during a visit to Hijinx in Cardiff, a theatre company specialising in working with learning disabled and/or autistic artists. Their work aligns with the first ambition in the new draft priorities, which focuses on the importance of removing barriers to cultural participation.

Culture and Social Justice Secretary, Lesley Griffiths said:

Culture is an incredibly powerful tool in bringing us all together, delivering social justice and strengthening our national identity. I am determined the financial challenges we currently face should not restrict our long-term ambitions. The draft priorities fully acknowledge these challenges but also looks to the future by setting the direction and articulating how we can harness the talent, creativity and collaboration we have within our sector. We want to hear people’s views through the consultation to ensure our culture sector has a successful and resilient future. It is critically important we offer a suitable strategic framework for our sector going forward and we are committed to keeping the priorities under regular review. The consultation period offers a key opportunity for everyone with an interest to provide their opinions and we will consider every response. I encourage everyone to get involved.

The Priorities for Culture: 2024 to 2030 consultation is now open and will close on Wednesday 4 September.