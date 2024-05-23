Welsh Government
|Printable version
Provide your views on building a successful future for culture in Wales
The Welsh Government has today launched a consultation setting out its vision for the culture sector between 2024 and 2030.
The draft Priorities for Culture: 2024 to 2030 focus on 3 main priorities:
- Culture Brings Us Together
- A Nation of Culture
- Culture is Resilient and Sustainable
These are supported by twenty ambitions which include culture being accessible to everyone in Wales, building relationships at home and abroad through culture and helping the sector to prosper now and in the future.
The draft priorities apply to the entire culture sector in Wales, from national organisations to grassroots projects, all of which contribute to our rich cultural landscape. The consultation is also relevant to all other public sector organisations who are delivering the Well-being of Future Generations Act’s goal of A Wales of Vibrant Culture and Thriving Welsh Language.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths launched the strategy during a visit to Hijinx in Cardiff, a theatre company specialising in working with learning disabled and/or autistic artists. Their work aligns with the first ambition in the new draft priorities, which focuses on the importance of removing barriers to cultural participation.
Culture and Social Justice Secretary, Lesley Griffiths said:
Culture is an incredibly powerful tool in bringing us all together, delivering social justice and strengthening our national identity. I am determined the financial challenges we currently face should not restrict our long-term ambitions.
The draft priorities fully acknowledge these challenges but also looks to the future by setting the direction and articulating how we can harness the talent, creativity and collaboration we have within our sector. We want to hear people’s views through the consultation to ensure our culture sector has a successful and resilient future.
It is critically important we offer a suitable strategic framework for our sector going forward and we are committed to keeping the priorities under regular review. The consultation period offers a key opportunity for everyone with an interest to provide their opinions and we will consider every response. I encourage everyone to get involved.
The Priorities for Culture: 2024 to 2030 consultation is now open and will close on Wednesday 4 September.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/provide-your-views-building-successful-future-culture-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Conwy schools celebrate local produce and introduce state-of-the-art kitchen kit in free school meals boost23/05/2024 14:05:00
Conwy Council has ditched the deep-fat fryers and installed state of the art kitchen equipment to help with capacity and efficiency as part of the Welsh Government’s Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) programme.
Mandatory use of CCTV in all Slaughterhouses approved22/05/2024 13:15:00
New Regulations have today been approved by the Senedd for the mandatory use of CCTV in all slaughterhouses in Wales.
Wales is ‘ready’ for rail reform and calls for the UK Government to be more ambitious22/05/2024 12:15:00
In his first appearance at the UK Parliament Transport Committee as Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates set out his three asks of the UK Government as well as his ambition for a fully integrated, efficient system which meets the needs of Welsh passengers.
Helping you manage contracts and suppliers21/05/2024 14:05:00
In winter 2023, the Welsh Government worked alongside the Cabinet Office to support 10 delegates from the Welsh public sector engage in the Contract Management Capability Programme at Practitioner and Expert levels.
Businesses: apply now for up to £10,000 to help reduce your running costs20/05/2024 15:20:00
Applications are now open for micro, small and medium sized businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors to access funding to invest in future proofing their business.
Bill introduced to remove private profit from the care of looked-after children20/05/2024 13:15:00
A bill to remove private profit from the care of looked-after children, part of the wider and radical transformation of children’s care in Wales, has been introduced today.
Immediate changes to be made to on-farm slaughter17/05/2024 13:05:00
The outcomes and recommendations from the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group’s (TAG) first meeting are announced today.
Welsh Government reinforces LGBTQ+ safe haven commitment17/05/2024 12:05:00
The Welsh Government is reinforcing its commitment to making Wales a ‘safe haven’ for LGBTQ+ people by providing the first in-person support service for victims and survivors of conversion practices, Social Justice Secretary Lesley Griffiths has said on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
20 million additional free school meals served up in Wales through “transformational” initiative16/05/2024 11:25:00
The First Minister has announced that over 20 million additional meals have been served since the rollout of universal free meals to all primary pupils in Wales began in September 2022.