Provider stories: Transforming SEND practice through SENCO leadership

Best Practice Network (BPN) is one of the UK’s leading providers of training, development, and support for early years and education professionals. The organisation shares a simple but powerful vision: that every child, regardless of background or circumstance, should have access to an excellent education.

To achieve this, BPN works closely with educators, leaders, and support staff to design and deliver high-quality CPD and qualifications that empower professionals to make a real difference in children’s lives. From early years practitioners to school business managers and SENCOs, BPN helps individuals be the best they can be – ensuring every child can thrive.

Delivering high-quality SEND qualifications

BPN currently delivers two NCFE qualifications:

Level 3 Award for Special Educational Needs Coordinators in Early Years Settings

International Level 3 Award in Special Educational Needs and Inclusion.

Both qualifications are designed to strengthen understanding, confidence, and leadership in supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

A passionate and diverse learner community

The cohort of learners studying with BPN is made up of experienced and dedicated professionals who share a passion for inclusion and improving outcomes for all children.

In the UK, learners include practising and aspiring SENCOs who bring a wealth of experience from early years settings and specialist provision. Many are refining their leadership and strategic skills as they step into or develop within SEND roles.

Internationally, learners come from a wide range of backgrounds – including early childhood centres, schools, and specialist settings – and include teaching assistants, support staff, and inclusion leads who play a vital role in creating inclusive learning environments.

A trusted partnership with NCFE

BPN chose to work with NCFE because of their shared values and commitment to quality, integrity, and inclusivity. NCFE’s strong reputation as a learner-focused awarding organisation has made it a trusted partner in delivering qualifications that genuinely transform practice.

“This partnership ensures our learners gain the skills, confidence, and recognition they need to make a lasting difference in children’s lives,” says Sian Marsh, Director of Early Years and Education.

Ongoing support and expert guidance

From the start, NCFE has provided consistent, high-quality support to BPN. This has included expert input on qualification design, programme structure, learning outcomes, and assessment criteria – particularly for the international award.

Their quality assurance team has also offered clear guidance on moderation, verification, and compliance, helping BPN maintain the highest delivery standards. The result is a robust and trusted learning experience that drives real change in classrooms and early years settings.

Unlocking new opportunities for professional growth

For many learners, these qualifications represent a return to study after several years away from formal education. What begins as a challenge often becomes a turning point – reigniting confidence, passion, and a commitment to continuous professional growth.

Some graduates progress onto the Early Years Initial Teacher Training (EYITT) pathway, while others continue their journey through Level 5 qualifications. Whatever their next step, learners leave the course with a renewed sense of purpose and belief in their ability to make a difference.

Real impact in early years settings

Feedback from learners and setting managers has been overwhelmingly positive. Participants report increased confidence in identifying and supporting SEND needs, earlier intervention, and stronger collaboration with families and professionals.

This, in turn, has led to measurable improvements in outcomes for children – especially where tailored support is introduced promptly. Leaders across settings have noticed enhanced consistency and quality in SEND provision, reinforcing inclusive practice at every level.

“This course has helped me develop a deeper understanding of how to support children with special educational needs effectively,” shared one learner. “It’s improved my confidence, my strategies, and the way I work with parents and colleagues to meet every child’s needs.”

A partnership built on shared values

Working with NCFE has been a consistently positive experience for Best Practice Network. Their team is approachable, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in the success of learners and providers alike.

BPN would recommend NCFE qualifications to other organisations looking for a partner that combines high standards with genuine collaboration. The relationship has also supported the growth of BPN’s international programmes, extending the reach and impact of inclusive education worldwide.

“This collaboration has reinforced our commitment to delivering high-quality, inclusive training that meets the evolving needs of education professionals everywhere,” says Sian.

