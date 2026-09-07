PS & B - Estate Management Limited – winding up order made

A Winding-up order was made against PS & B – Estate Management Limited on 19 August 2026.

The court appointed the Official Receiver as liquidator of:

PS & B – Estate Management Limited (company number: 11551488)

The Official Receiver is continuing to wind-down the company in accordance with her statutory duties and this is the latest position as at 03 September 2026.

Current known information in relation to any funds held by the company

The Official Receiver has commenced her investigation into the company, the directors and the status of any funds held by the company at the date of the winding up order and is seeking advice in relation to these matters.

At present there is no information that can be shared but an update will be provided as soon as possible.

Information for employees

You can apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy and other payments if:

you worked for PS & B – Estate Management Limited

you live in England, Scotland or Wales

please note that the Redundancy Payments Service is not available to contractors in this case – information for contractors is available further below.

We have guidance to help explain what to do if you are made redundant. This includes information on:

who is eligible to receive redundancy payments

what redundancy payments you can apply for

How to apply for redundancy payments

The liquidator will give you details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (for example CN12345678).

To contact the liquidator for this information, please email:

PIU.OR@insolvency.gov.uk with the title, “PS & B Employee Query”:

Once you have the case reference number, you can apply online.

We have information explaining how we calculate and make payments to you.

Paying your claim

On average it takes 12 days to process and pay claims. However, sometimes we need to get additional information which can take a bit of time. We will contact you directly if we need anything further from you. We always try to pay eligible claims within six weeks of receiving the application.

To allow us to deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible, please do not contact us to check the status of your application until after the six weeks have passed.

Getting help with your application for redundancy payments

If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.

When calling, please have your case reference number and National Insurance number to hand.

You can also contact us using our online contact form.

If you need to email us after submitting your claim, only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.

Other support available to you

Information about helping you find work and claim benefits.

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation if:

you have paid the companies in liquidation for goods or services that you have not received

you are a worker or self-employed contractor who provided services to the companies in liquidation

To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money, which you should then email with supporting invoices etc to:

PIU.OR@insolvency.gov.uk with the title, “PS & B Proof of Debt”:

Information for sub-contractors

If you are a sub-contractor of PS & B ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD and are owed money, then you should register as a creditor and will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, which you should then email to: