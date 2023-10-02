Psychological therapies and interventions specification

Specification setting out the aims to improve the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions for everyone accessing and delivering these across Scotland.

Introduction

This specification aims to improve the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions for everyone accessing these across Scotland. It sets out:

What people should expect if they need a psychological therapy or intervention

What services and teams should do to improve the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions

A national standard exists for measuring waiting times for psychological therapies in Scotland and sets out how to measure the quantity - total number of - people seen for treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

The specification aims to improve the quality of the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions through ongoing good practice within services, so that people accessing help have positive experiences. (See Annex A about the development, measurement and monitoring of this specification.)

