Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Pub frequented by Dylan Thomas among three projects in Wales given £770,057 to secure future
The Community Ownership Fund supports treasured institutions across the UK so that they can be run by the community, for the community.
- Legendary poet’s former local given Community Ownership Fund investment to put it back into the hands of local people
- More than £770,057 now given from the fund to support 3 Welsh projects
A pub which was frequented by legendary poet Dylan Thomas is one of three Welsh projects set to receive £770,057 in government funding to keep them open for future generations.
The Vale of Aeron pub in Ceredigion, which was known as a favourite haunt of the Welsh poet when he lived nearby in the 1940s, will use the £300,000 investment for renovations to secure its future and make it accessible to the whole community.
The Community Ownership Fund supports treasured institutions like pubs, museums and sports clubs across the UK so that they can be run by the community, for the community. In total, an additional £770,057 has been announced for three projects in Wales today so that local people can continue to benefit from them.
£187,557 will also be given to the Judge’s Lodging Museum in Powys to preserve the historic old court building and sustain its financial resilience so it can continue to be a fully functioning museum.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:
These three latest Welsh recipients of the Community Ownership Fund are all fantastic projects that will make a huge difference to their local areas.
We are proud to be supporting people to take control of their local assets. Levelling up is at the centre of the UK Government’s ambitions and communities across Wales will be transformed over the coming years as this funding continues.
The Community Ownership Fund has now given £4 million for 18 projects in Wales, part of 195 projects now being supported across the UK.
UK Government minister for Levelling Up Jacob Young said:
The community institutions we’re protecting today are the pride and joy for many residents, and we’re securing their future through a £12.3 million boost of levelling up funding.
These places – from pubs to historic railway lines – are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.
Changes which came into effect for this round of bids also meant that all projects could bid for up to £1 million in funding, not just sports clubs, and the amount organisations needed to match fund decreased to 20%.
This also marks the first time that applicants such as the Vale of Aeron pub have been able to benefit from support with the development of their application and business case, through the Community Ownership Fund development support provider, led by Locality.
The Community Ownership Fund is currently open again for bids and will close on 11th October 2023, and groups are being urged to apply for up to £2m in funding for the very first time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pub-frequented-by-dylan-thomas-among-three-projects-in-wales-given-770057-to-secure-future
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Future of cherished local pubs, museums and sports clubs secured with £12.3m levelling up boost25/09/2023 15:10:00
Forty-five treasured institutions across the United Kingdom given funding to safeguard future.
Government intention to intervene at Birmingham City Council21/09/2023 11:20:00
Proposal to intervene at Birmingham City Council to fix serious problems announced by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.
Panel named for independent review into civil unrest in Leicester19/09/2023 10:10:10
Final three panellists named to work on review to establish the facts and identify the underlying causes of last year’s unrest and make recommendations.
National Housing Federation Conference: Minister Maclean's speech18/09/2023 12:10:00
Speech given recently by the Minister of State for Housing and Planning, Rachel Maclean MP, at the National Housing Federation Conference.
Public opinion research demonstrates confidence in elections14/09/2023 11:05:00
95% of people who voted in person in May's election found the process easy, research published yesterday shows
Government delivers extra £50 million home adaptation funding08/09/2023 15:10:00
Money provided to local authorities so they can make quicker home adaptations for older people or those with disabilities, ensuring they can stay independent.
Local areas supported to progress onshore windfarms06/09/2023 15:25:00
New changes that come into effect today will help supportive communities take forward onshore wind projects.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman preferred candidate05/09/2023 09:25:00
The Minister for Local Government, Lee Rowley, has confirmed that the Government’s preferred candidate is Amerdeep Somal.