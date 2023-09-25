Pub frequented by Dylan Thomas among three projects in Wales given £770,057 to secure future

The Community Ownership Fund supports treasured institutions across the UK so that they can be run by the community, for the community.

Legendary poet’s former local given Community Ownership Fund investment to put it back into the hands of local people

More than £770,057 now given from the fund to support 3 Welsh projects

A pub which was frequented by legendary poet Dylan Thomas is one of three Welsh projects set to receive £770,057 in government funding to keep them open for future generations.

The Vale of Aeron pub in Ceredigion, which was known as a favourite haunt of the Welsh poet when he lived nearby in the 1940s, will use the £300,000 investment for renovations to secure its future and make it accessible to the whole community.

The Community Ownership Fund supports treasured institutions like pubs, museums and sports clubs across the UK so that they can be run by the community, for the community. In total, an additional £770,057 has been announced for three projects in Wales today so that local people can continue to benefit from them.

£187,557 will also be given to the Judge’s Lodging Museum in Powys to preserve the historic old court building and sustain its financial resilience so it can continue to be a fully functioning museum.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

These three latest Welsh recipients of the Community Ownership Fund are all fantastic projects that will make a huge difference to their local areas. We are proud to be supporting people to take control of their local assets. Levelling up is at the centre of the UK Government’s ambitions and communities across Wales will be transformed over the coming years as this funding continues.

The Community Ownership Fund has now given £4 million for 18 projects in Wales, part of 195 projects now being supported across the UK.

UK Government minister for Levelling Up Jacob Young said:

The community institutions we’re protecting today are the pride and joy for many residents, and we’re securing their future through a £12.3 million boost of levelling up funding. These places – from pubs to historic railway lines – are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.

Changes which came into effect for this round of bids also meant that all projects could bid for up to £1 million in funding, not just sports clubs, and the amount organisations needed to match fund decreased to 20%.

This also marks the first time that applicants such as the Vale of Aeron pub have been able to benefit from support with the development of their application and business case, through the Community Ownership Fund development support provider, led by Locality.

The Community Ownership Fund is currently open again for bids and will close on 11th October 2023, and groups are being urged to apply for up to £2m in funding for the very first time.