Public advised to stop using some non-sterile alcohol-free wipes

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) are reminding the public not to use 4 specified non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products under any circumstances due to an ongoing risk of infection associated with their use.

Additionally, UKHSA and MHRA would like to remind people that non-sterile alcohol-free wipes, of any type or brand, should not be used for first aid, applied on broken or damaged skin and should never be used for cleaning intravenous lines.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of Burkholderia stabilis associated with some non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products - identified in an outbreak in the United Kingdom from January 2018 to 3 February 2026. A small number of cases continue to be detected. These have included some serious infections which have required hospital treatment and 1 death has been attributed to Burkholderia stabilis infection.

Burkholderia stabilis is a bacteria found in natural environments, rarely causing infection in healthy individuals. The risk to the general population is very low. However, immunocompromised individuals, those with other risk factors such as cystic fibrosis and patients at home with intravenous lines, are at higher risk of developing infection. No person-to-person transmission has been identified.

During outbreak investigations in 2025, the following products were found to be contaminated with Burkholderia. These four products should not be used under any circumstances:

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes (testing revealed contamination with a Burkholderia strain not related to the outbreak cases)

The MHRA issued notices to the sellers of these products in July, resulting in their withdrawal from sale. However, some of these products may still remain in some first aid kits and in people’s homes. Members of the public should check for these wipes in their home including in first aid kits. Anyone who still has any of the identified affected products should stop using them immediately and dispose of them in standard household waste.

UKHSA issued a safety alert to health professionals in June 2025 and have reiterated this advice today.

Dr James Elston, Consultant in Epidemiology and Public Health at UKHSA, said:

We are reminding the public not to use, and to dispose of, certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes which have been linked to an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis. The overall risk to the public remains very low, and affected products have been withdrawn from sale. However, we are continuing to see a small number of cases in vulnerable patients, and we are now aware of one associated death. Non-sterile alcohol-free wipes, of any type or brand, should not be used for the treatment of injuries, wounds, or broken skin; and they should never be used to clean intravenous lines. UKHSA uncovered the link to this outbreak through testing of wipes used by those affected and worked quickly to notify health professionals through a patient safety alert in June 2025. We have provided a further update to reinforce infection prevention and control guidance. When treating injuries or cleaning intravenous lines, it is important to follow NHS advice.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said: