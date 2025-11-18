Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Public and animal health benefit from record low sales of veterinary antibiotics
New report shows total quantity of antibiotics sold for livestock remains at the lowest level to date.
Sales of veterinary antibiotics in the UK remain at the lowest level recorded a new report published today shows (18 November).
This announcement is positive news for public health, food security, and the economy and reflects the sustained efforts to reduce antibiotic use across the farming sector. Avoiding unnecessary antibiotic usage in humans and animals is crucial to slowing the development of antibiotic resistance, which is one of the biggest global health challenges in the world today.
The Veterinary Antimicrobial Resistance and Sales Surveillance (VARRS) Report published by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) shows the UK remains one of the lowest prescribers of veterinary antibiotics in Europe with a 57% decrease in antibiotic sales for livestock and has achieved some of the biggest reductions in AMR across Europe in the last decade
Significantly, recent data published earlier this year from the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) and VMD reveals a strong link between reduced antibiotic use and reduced antimicrobial resistance in animals. A new addition to this year’s report is presenting a decade of clinical surveillance data. In most animal species, there are clear declines in resistance, reflecting the sustained efforts to reduce antibiotic use across the farming sector and keep antibiotics working. This mirrors the overall reduction in AMR carried by healthy animals at slaughter.
AMR occurs when bacteria and other microorganisms evolve to resist antimicrobial drugs like antibiotics, rendering these treatments less effective or even ineffective in animals and people. More than 39 million deaths directly attributable to bacterial AMR will occur between now and 2050.
There has been encouraging progress in companion animals with sustained reductions in antibiotic sales for use in cats and dogs, reflecting efforts to improve stewardship across the sector. These developments are supported by work led by the VMD to close long-standing AMR data gaps in companion animals, having recently launched a pilot with SRUC to generate baseline AMR data in healthy cats and dogs in the UK and identify the best approach for developing national surveillance.
Trout and salmon sectors recorded their lowest usage of antibiotics to date whilst usage within pig and gamebird sectors increased, highlighting the need for renewed collective action to reduce the use of antibiotics in animals. Overall, resistance levels in the UK’s poultry sectors remain low. There was an unexpected increase in resistance in E. coli in chickens bred and raised for meat production, despite a decrease in antibiotic use. In contrast, multi-drug resistance and resistance to the highest priority clinically important antibiotics showed no increase.
Abi Seager, Veterinary Medicines Directorate CEO said:
This year’s report shows that through the ongoing hard work of vets and farmers across the UK we can make real progress in the fight against AMR.
Overall use of antibiotics in livestock remains at its lowest level and importantly use of the most critical antibiotics for human health remains extremely low. This is reflected in results from our AMR surveillance programmes, which show an encouraging picture of AMR reducing in animals.
Baroness Hayman, Minister for Biosecurity, Borders and Animal Welfare, said:
Through combined efforts across Government and industry we continue to make progress in reducing the use of antibiotic in animals, which is vital for public and animal health.
We remain committed to leading the global fight against antimicrobial resistance and to maintaining our place as one of the lowest users of veterinary antibiotics across Europe, so future generations can benefit.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) works jointly with VMD to monitor bacteria in food-producing animals for AMR and provide the surveillance data presented in this report. APHA also provide advice and expertise to vets, farmers and industry groups supporting them to reduce the spread of antibiotic resistance. Alongside, it carries out vital research on AMR to support the UK preparedness to incursion of AMR threats, by being at the forefront of the latest technological developments.
The report covers the first year of the UK’s latest National Action Plan on AMR (2024–2029) and shows progress being made against the objectives set out in the Plan.
Further statements:
Animal and Plant Health Agency Chief Executive Richard Lewis said:
APHA remains a world leader on AMR research in animals, carrying out vital research and providing advice and expertise to vets, farmers and industry groups to reduce the spread of AMR.
There is a vital need for continued action, working together with industry we will continue to strengthen our position to detect threats in public and animal health.
UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:
Avoiding unnecessary antibiotic usage in humans and animals is crucial to slowing the development of antibiotic resistance.
The report shows how robust and transparent data is important in benchmarking and driving action. Protecting animal, human, and environmental health must go hand in hand to achieve this and improve our AMR surveillance capability which is critical to protect the UK’s biosecurity.
RUMA CEO Cat McLaughlin said:
The continued effort and commitment from across UK livestock sectors remains clear to see in both the VARSS and the RUMA Agriculture Targets Task Force reports While reductions in use have been significant over the past decade, we are starting to see a plateau in reduction levels. It is vital that sectors still have the ability to use antibiotics when it is appropriate to do so – right time, right place, right situation.
Notes to Editors
- The report uses a new metric for antibiotic sales and use in food producing animals, which better represents UK animal populations and allows the UK data to be compared with data across Europe, maintaining our commitment to regional harmonisation. While the mg/kg figures are different, the trends remain the same.
- APHA continues to carry out vital research on AMR in animals, latest research reports include:
- Frontiers - Diversity of antimicrobial resistance and virulence genes of pathogenic Escherichia coli recovered from pigs in England
- Decreasing antimicrobial resistance in representative UK livestock species was associated with reduced total sales of antimicrobials in the last decade - Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy - Oxford Academic
- The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) promote animal health and welfare by assuring the safety, quality and efficacy of veterinary medicines. VMD is the Defra policy lead for AMR, coordinating the delivery of the AMR NAP and UK-wide surveillance for antibiotic use and resistance in animals.
- RUMA’s new Targets Task Force targets for 2025-2029 which will be published on 26th November. These new targets will build on progress made by the industry thus far and drive improvements in stewardships across UK farming. These new targets are key to the UK’s next phase in responding to the impact and challenges of AMR.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-and-animal-health-benefit-from-record-low-sales-of-veterinary-antibiotics
