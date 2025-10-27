Public appeal for information on timeshare scheme

SFO expands ongoing fraud investigation into suspected organised crime network selling timeshare services.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is appealing for information from the public in relation to a multi-million-pound timeshare services scheme, as it expands an ongoing fraud investigation from 19 to 24 UK-based companies. The operation is suspected of being linked to an organised crime network.

Its investigation has expanded to include Guardian Executives Ltd, McLaren Consultants Ltd, Prime Engagement Ltd , Regulat Consulting Group Ltd and Sparks Wiseman and Rafe Ltd. These companies were based across London, Manchester, Hove, and York targeting individuals across the country.

Investigators are encouraging people who were contacted by individuals from these companies and purchased its services to contact the SFO.

Members of the public would have been cold- called and offered either an exit or compensation from timeshare or holiday clubs located in Tenerife, Lanzarote and mainland Spain for an upfront fee from January 2018 onwards. It is understood that no services were provided in most cases.

Those who purchased services may also have been contacted again and encouraged to pay another upfront fee to recover their money on the basis that the original approach was fraudulent.

Information can be submitted to the SFO via this link.

Emma Luxton, SFO Director of Operations, said: