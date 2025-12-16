Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy

The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy was published yesterday.

The new Dementia Strategy builds on the achievements of Wales's first Dementia Action Plan which has helped to improve services and remove the stigma of living with dementia.

More than 400 people have already helped develop the priorities in the new strategy. Now a consultation is being launched to further refine the strategy.

It focuses on 7 key areas:

reducing the risk of and preventing dementia

raising awareness and understanding of dementia

improving diagnosis, treatment and care

supporting unpaid carers

developing the workforce

advancing research and innovation

strengthening governance and accountability

The strategy recognises that nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes such as staying physically active, maintaining social connections and managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

It also addresses the specific needs of Welsh speakers, British Sign Language users and people from diverse communities, ensuring care is culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, yesterday said:

We want Wales to be a nation where people living with dementia are respected, supported and empowered to live independently and with dignity in their communities. This consultation is an important step in developing a strategy which truly reflects what matters to people affected by dementia. I encourage everyone with an interest to share their views and help us create a Wales that is free from stigma, where everyone understands dementia and contributes to a compassionate, inclusive society.

The strategy is underpinned by key principles including:

person-centred care

a rights-based approach

integrated services across health and social care

It is being co-produced with people who have lived experience of dementia, healthcare professionals, carers and organisations across Wales.

Gemma Roberts, the Alzheimer's Society’s national influencing manager for Wales, yesterday said: