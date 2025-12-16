Welsh Government
|Printable version
Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy
The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy was published yesterday.
The new Dementia Strategy builds on the achievements of Wales's first Dementia Action Plan which has helped to improve services and remove the stigma of living with dementia.
More than 400 people have already helped develop the priorities in the new strategy. Now a consultation is being launched to further refine the strategy.
It focuses on 7 key areas:
- reducing the risk of and preventing dementia
- raising awareness and understanding of dementia
- improving diagnosis, treatment and care
- supporting unpaid carers
- developing the workforce
- advancing research and innovation
- strengthening governance and accountability
The strategy recognises that nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes such as staying physically active, maintaining social connections and managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.
It also addresses the specific needs of Welsh speakers, British Sign Language users and people from diverse communities, ensuring care is culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, yesterday said:
We want Wales to be a nation where people living with dementia are respected, supported and empowered to live independently and with dignity in their communities.
This consultation is an important step in developing a strategy which truly reflects what matters to people affected by dementia.
I encourage everyone with an interest to share their views and help us create a Wales that is free from stigma, where everyone understands dementia and contributes to a compassionate, inclusive society.
The strategy is underpinned by key principles including:
- person-centred care
- a rights-based approach
- integrated services across health and social care
It is being co-produced with people who have lived experience of dementia, healthcare professionals, carers and organisations across Wales.
Gemma Roberts, the Alzheimer's Society’s national influencing manager for Wales, yesterday said:
Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, but this consultation could be a turning point for Wales.
Alzheimer’s Society is proud to have worked with the Welsh Government on the priorities for this consultation which, if implemented, have the potential to transform the lives of everyone affected by dementia in Wales.
This consultation is a huge step forward and we are looking forward to continuing to work with Welsh Government to develop the detail, and ensure the strategy delivers real change over the next 10 years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/public-asked-about-new-10-year-dementia-strategy
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Ambitious new plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales16/12/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its Disabled People's Rights Plan, a 10-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.
New process to speed up planning for infrastructure projects and make Wales a better place to invest16/12/2025 09:05:00
A new process came into effect yesterday to speed up the planning process and make Wales a more attractive place for investors.
Improved train timetable started in Wales on friday15/12/2025 14:05:00
An improved train timetable across Wales started friday.
Major investment in general practice in Wales15/12/2025 11:25:00
More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.
Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months12/12/2025 16:25:00
The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.
Japan and Wales sing each other’s praises after landmark year12/12/2025 14:05:00
Japanese Ambassador joined First Minister at Conwy Castle to sing Welsh national anthem, to mark end of the year of Wales and Japan.
Schools and public buildings across Wales to cut bills with Great British Energy funding11/12/2025 11:25:00
Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9 million funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.
Welsh primary school meals served with a £8 million boost11/12/2025 10:25:00
Universal Primary Free School Meals across Wales are to benefit from an estimated additional £8 million investment over the coming two years, with the price spent per meal to rise from £3.20 to £3.40.
Audiology patients to receive faster local hearing care11/12/2025 09:25:00
Faster, more convenient hearing care will be available closer to people’s home, as part of a radical reform of audiology services.