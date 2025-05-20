Public asked to inform independent Review of Creative Scotland

Eight roundtable discussions to be held across Scotland.

Artists and communities across Scotland will be given an opportunity this summer to help inform the independent Review of Creative Scotland.

Eight roundtable discussions will be held across the length and breadth of Scotland this summer to ensure any recommendations are evidence-led and reflect a national perspective on Creative Scotland’s role. Led by Angela Leitch CBE, the independent Review team will also host a separate roundtable for children and young people.

The engagement plans come as the results of a national culture sector survey are published. Commissioned in January to inform a wider programme of support for the culture sector, the survey received responses from more than 750 artists, creative organisations and members of the public who raised concerns about the complexity of accessing culture funding and disparities across the country.

Confirming the remit of the independent Review yesterday, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said the five key areas to be examined had been informed by the Review team’s engagement to-date, alongside a wealth of historic evidence and the survey results:

Creative Scotland’s purpose and functions

Creative Scotland’s structure and performance

Governance and leadership within Creative Scotland

Creative Scotland’s finances and distribution of funds

Collaboration, relationships and partnerships

The independent Review is expected to publish recommendations in November.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“With the 2025-26 Scottish Budget providing a record £34 million uplift for culture, including an additional £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme, this independent Review will examine Creative Scotland's operations and structure to maximise the impact of this increase, and ensure the evolving needs of Scotland's diverse cultural sector can be met. “I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and perspective in our survey – your feedback, in addition to informing a wider programme of support for the culture sector, has also helped to shape the remit of the independent Review alongside the review team’s engagement to-date, and a wealth of historic evidence. “The review team continue to collect evidence from culture and other organisations who interact with Creative Scotland, so I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest to take part in a roundtable near you this summer.”

Angela Leitch CBE, Chair of the independent Review of Creative Scotland yesterday said:

“I have already been struck by the wealth of evidence demonstrating the contribution the creative and culture sectors make to us as individuals, to our communities and to our economy. I look forward to engaging further and hearing from a wide range of stakeholders across the country to consider how Creative Scotland can support the sector’s challenges and embrace opportunities.”

Background

Independent Review of Creative Scotland: remit – gov.scot

Culture sector support needs survey – gov.scot

Individuals and organisations are invited to share their views with the Chair and Vice Chair of the independent Review of Creative Scotland at eight roundtable meetings to be held this summer in the following locations:

10 June – Selkirk

11 June – Glasgow

16 June – Dundee

23 June – Edinburgh

24 June – Aberdeen

25 June – Inverness

26 June – Orkney

2 July – Dumfries

If you would like to participate in these discussions please contact: creativescotlandreview@gov.scot

In addition to engaging with Scotland’s creative industries, the independent Review team will also speak with organisations outside the culture sector who are directly impacted by Creative Scotland, including higher and further education institutions, local authorities and the enterprise agencies.

The independent Review of Creative Scotland was first announced in the 2024-25 Programme for Government, as the first review of Creative Scotland since its establishment in 2010. The Scottish Budget 2025-26 provides an increase of £34 million to culture in Scotland, including £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme.

Following Dame Sue Bruce’s withdrawal on health grounds, and the appointment of Angela Leitch CBE as the new Chair, the independent Review is now expected to publish recommendations in November 2025.