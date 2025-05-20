Scottish Government
|Printable version
Public asked to inform independent Review of Creative Scotland
Eight roundtable discussions to be held across Scotland.
Artists and communities across Scotland will be given an opportunity this summer to help inform the independent Review of Creative Scotland.
Eight roundtable discussions will be held across the length and breadth of Scotland this summer to ensure any recommendations are evidence-led and reflect a national perspective on Creative Scotland’s role. Led by Angela Leitch CBE, the independent Review team will also host a separate roundtable for children and young people.
The engagement plans come as the results of a national culture sector survey are published. Commissioned in January to inform a wider programme of support for the culture sector, the survey received responses from more than 750 artists, creative organisations and members of the public who raised concerns about the complexity of accessing culture funding and disparities across the country.
Confirming the remit of the independent Review yesterday, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said the five key areas to be examined had been informed by the Review team’s engagement to-date, alongside a wealth of historic evidence and the survey results:
- Creative Scotland’s purpose and functions
- Creative Scotland’s structure and performance
- Governance and leadership within Creative Scotland
- Creative Scotland’s finances and distribution of funds
- Collaboration, relationships and partnerships
The independent Review is expected to publish recommendations in November.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:
“With the 2025-26 Scottish Budget providing a record £34 million uplift for culture, including an additional £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme, this independent Review will examine Creative Scotland's operations and structure to maximise the impact of this increase, and ensure the evolving needs of Scotland's diverse cultural sector can be met.
“I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and perspective in our survey – your feedback, in addition to informing a wider programme of support for the culture sector, has also helped to shape the remit of the independent Review alongside the review team’s engagement to-date, and a wealth of historic evidence.
“The review team continue to collect evidence from culture and other organisations who interact with Creative Scotland, so I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest to take part in a roundtable near you this summer.”
Angela Leitch CBE, Chair of the independent Review of Creative Scotland yesterday said:
“I have already been struck by the wealth of evidence demonstrating the contribution the creative and culture sectors make to us as individuals, to our communities and to our economy. I look forward to engaging further and hearing from a wide range of stakeholders across the country to consider how Creative Scotland can support the sector’s challenges and embrace opportunities.”
Background
Independent Review of Creative Scotland: remit – gov.scot
Culture sector support needs survey – gov.scot
Individuals and organisations are invited to share their views with the Chair and Vice Chair of the independent Review of Creative Scotland at eight roundtable meetings to be held this summer in the following locations:
10 June – Selkirk
11 June – Glasgow
16 June – Dundee
23 June – Edinburgh
24 June – Aberdeen
25 June – Inverness
26 June – Orkney
2 July – Dumfries
If you would like to participate in these discussions please contact: creativescotlandreview@gov.scot
In addition to engaging with Scotland’s creative industries, the independent Review team will also speak with organisations outside the culture sector who are directly impacted by Creative Scotland, including higher and further education institutions, local authorities and the enterprise agencies.
The independent Review of Creative Scotland was first announced in the 2024-25 Programme for Government, as the first review of Creative Scotland since its establishment in 2010. The Scottish Budget 2025-26 provides an increase of £34 million to culture in Scotland, including £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme.
Following Dame Sue Bruce’s withdrawal on health grounds, and the appointment of Angela Leitch CBE as the new Chair, the independent Review is now expected to publish recommendations in November 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/public-asked-to-inform-independent-review-of-creative-scotland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Nitrogen Balance Sheet 202220/05/2025 15:05:00
Statistics on Scottish Nitrogen Balance Sheet published today.
Ascribing sentience to fish: potential policy implications20/05/2025 12:05:00
Report on the potential policy implications of ascribing sentience to fish produced by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.
First Minister urges Prime Minister to drop EU red lines19/05/2025 15:05:00
Scotland’s interests cannot be an afterthought in negotiations.
Supporting climate education and engagement16/05/2025 12:05:00
First Minister announces funding at award winning Eco-School.
Tackling the housing emergency15/05/2025 15:05:00
Increasing housing supply and reducing temporary accommodation use.
New action to expand Scottish exports15/05/2025 13:05:00
A bespoke plan to help Scottish companies export to the United States will be drawn up as part of new measures aimed at boosting trade.
Improving cardiology nursing15/05/2025 12:05:00
Cardiology nurses are to be supported to develop advanced skills to enable them to treat a wider range of patients and heart conditions.