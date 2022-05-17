Public bodies’ emissions reduce

£100 million to cut carbon footprint further.

New funding to help public bodies unlock and realise further investment in measures to improve energy efficiency and install low and zero carbon heat systems in buildings has been launched.

The Scottish Central Government Energy Efficiency Grant scheme will make £100 million available during this parliamentary session.

The funding launch coincides with the publication of the latest analysis of public bodies’ emissions, which shows a 5.8% reduction in reported emissions in 2020/21 compared to the previous year.

Overall public bodies’ reported emissions have now fallen by a third since reporting began six years ago. Over the same period, emissions generated by electricity use have more than halved across public bodies.

There has been a 64% cut in NHS buildings emissions since 1990, with the £10 billion, 10-year NHS capital programme supporting its net zero commitment. Scotland’s first net-zero hospital, NHS Balfour Hospital, opened in 2019.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said:

“The ongoing cost of living crisis and energy security issues caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine make the case for pursuing our vision to improve energy efficiency across Scotland’s homes and buildings, and transition away from high-carbon heating systems, even more compelling.

“Our heat in buildings strategy sets our plans for more than 1 million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings to be running on low or zero carbon heating systems by 2030. Our support to help property owners and tenants to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and buildings will help to reduce both domestic and non-domestic energy bills while also tackling climate change.

“It is imperative that every sector across Scotland, including public bodies, takes action to meet our climate obligations. The latest analysis shows further positive steps being taken by the public sector, and this funding will help accelerate action in the crucial years ahead while also realising energy savings that can be reinvested into important public services.”

Background

The £100 million Scottish Central Government Energy Efficiency Grant is 2020/21 Programme for Government commitment. £15 million of funding is being made available through the scheme in 2022/23. Eligible public bodies, including NHS Boards and colleges, are detailed on the Scottish Government website.

The sixth annual analysis of public bodies’ statutory climate change report is available on the Sustainable Scotland Network website.

Carbon emissions across Scottish Government operations by fallen by 45% between 2009/10 and 2019/20. It is the first government in the world to hold the Carbon Trust Triple Standard.

NHS Balfour Hospital, is the first to operate as an all-electric acute services healthcare facility. Heating and hot water are provided by twin air source heat pumps. Green electricity is provided by an array of solar photovoltaic cells which powers low energy LED lighting and high frequency low loss fluorescent lighting in clinical areas, with lighting control software managing demand according to occupancy levels. The building fabric and components all contribute to reduced energy demand due to insulation properties, high construction standards and thermal efficiencies