Department for Transport
|Printable version
Public competition launched to find new home for Britain’s railways
Headquarters for Great British Railways will be based outside of London and bring high-skilled jobs to the winning location.
- public will have their say with an online vote to find home for Great British Railways
- towns and cities across the country with strong links to the railways are encouraged to enter nationwide competition
- new HQ will see home of the railways set up outside of London, spreading opportunities and levelling up communities
- Great British Railways will integrate the railways and deliver simpler, cheaper, passenger-focused travel
The competition to find the new home of Great British Railways (GBR) officially opened on saturday (5 February 2022), with towns and cities across England, Wales and Scotland invited to apply.
As part of the government’s commitment to level-up the UK, and following the publication of the Levelling Up white paper, the new GBR HQ will be based outside of London and bring a number of high-skilled jobs to the winning location.
Local economies will be further boosted by a number of new regional headquarters across the country, putting decision-making and investment at the heart of the communities that use those railways day-to-day.
The creation of GBR was announced as a major pillar of the once-in-a-generation reforms launched by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail. GBR will be a single guiding mind that ends the fragmentation of the rail industry and drives benefits and improvements across the network for passengers and freight customers.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently said:
Our railways have kept this country moving for almost 200 years, but it’s time to kickstart a new age that will shape our network for the next 200.
I’m calling on people across the country to make the case for why the true home of the railways is on your doorstep.
Locations across the country with strong historical links to the railway are encouraged to make the case for why they should be the new home of GBR.
The GBR transition team will shortlist the best applications in May, after which a public vote will help determine the winning location.
Applications will be measured against 6 criteria:
- alignment to levelling up objectives
- connected and easy to get to
- opportunities for GBR
- railway heritage and links to the network
- value for money
- public support
This central headquarters will be the heart of the rail network and provide strategic direction for the running of GBR.
Leader of the Great British Railways transition team, Andrew Haines, recently said:
This is the chance for cities and towns across the UK to pitch to be a key part of an exciting chapter in the history of Britain’s railway.
Local authorities, MPs and business groups are being encouraged to drive forward campaigns for why their community should be the #DestinationGBR.
The recent announcement follows the publication of the Levelling Up white paper, which sets out the government’s plan to transform the UK by spreading opportunity and prosperity, with improving transport a core driver of this mission.
It includes 12 bold national levelling up missions, which will be given status in law, and shift government focus and resources to Britain’s forgotten communities throughout the 2020s.
Rail media enquiries
Media enquiries 020 7944 3021
Out of hours media enquiries 020 7944 4292
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-competition-launched-to-find-new-home-for-britains-railways
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Green shipping boost as Maritime Minister announces plans to explore shore power07/02/2022 17:10:00
Call for evidence launches as government aims to accelerate maritime decarbonisation by switching to emissions-cutting shore power at UK ports.
Transport for London funding extension February 202207/02/2022 13:18:00
The current Transport for London funding settlement has been extended to 18 February 2022.
Government takes action to strengthen airline passenger rights31/01/2022 16:10:00
New proposals considered include improving compensation processes for delayed flights and strengthening protections for disabled passengers.
Highway Code changes set to take effect this weekend26/01/2022 16:10:00
Changes to The Highway Code, including the hierarchy of road-users and the 'Dutch Reach' are set to change from 29 January 2022.
The Highway Code: 8 changes you need to know from 29 January 202226/01/2022 15:10:00
Rules for all types of road users will be updated in The Highway Code to improve the safety of people walking, cycling and riding horses.
Prime Minister declares UK one of the most open countries in Europe and ready for an international tourism boom25/01/2022 13:29:00
UK is safe and open for visitors with no testing for fully vaccinated tourists
UK open for travel with all restrictions removed for eligible vaccinated arrivals25/01/2022 11:25:00
Changes to COVID-19 testing measures for travellers arriving in the UK from 4am 11 February.
Government supports aviation sector recovery with airport slot alleviation for summer 202225/01/2022 10:10:10
Move gives aviation sector flexibility and protects environment as airlines will not have to operate ghost flights to retain airport slots.