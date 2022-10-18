Public consultation continues for Beales Corner flood defence

The Environment Agency is to hold a further public ‘drop in’ community event in Bewdley to update residents on the proposed flood risk management scheme at Beales Corner.

‘Drop in’ event open to all local residents and businesses

Local people urged to have further say on proposals

Plans to be submitted for approval later this year

Environment Agency officers will be available to discuss the next stages in the proposed project before plans are submitted. This follows a previous engagement event earlier this year.

Members of the public are invited to St George’s Hall, Load Street, Bewdley, DY12 2EQ on Tuesday 18 October 2022 between noon and 7pm. There is no need to book a time.

Last year £6.2 million of funding was announced for the left bank of Bewdley for the Environment Agency to work with partners and the community to develop a permanent scheme in the Beales Corner area.

This will reduce flood risk for homes and businesses in the Beales Corner area which will keep the main Kidderminster and Stourport roads into the town open at times of flood.

This project looks to replace the temporary barrier with a permanent scheme that will operate to a higher standard and with greater resilience.

Anthony Perry, Operations Manager for the West Midlands Environment Agency, said:

We’re very keen to hear further feedback from local people to help us finish the final proposals that will then form part of the planning application. We have been assessing technical options, but any permanent defences are likely to follow a similar line to the temporary barriers, and our aim is to achieve the same level of flood protection as the Severnside Flood Scheme on the opposite bank of the river. There are several issues to work through, such as securing planning approval, historic consents and managing the large number of utilities that are located along the potential route of any flood defence. The Environment Agency, together with all partners, is committed to driving forward the delivery of this project and to make best possible use of the public money available.

Beales Corner, Bewdley, Flood Risk Management Scheme - Environment Agency - Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk)

https://bealesfrms.virtual-engage.com/

In July last year (2021), the Government allocated £6.2 million of growth funding, which made the possibility of viable scheme more likely.

Residents and local groups are reminded if they would like to receive Environment Agency newsletters and updates, they should email contact details to BLBFRMS@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Alternatively, they can call our National Customer Contact Centre during office hours on 03708 506 506 and they will be added to our mailing list.