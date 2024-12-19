Public consultation launched on changes to NICE's Highly Specialised Technologies routing criteria

NICE is proposing changes to its routing criteria for Highly Specialised Technologies (HST) to ensure more consistent, predictable and transparent decisions.

Our HST programme plays a crucial role in evaluating technologies for extremely rare, severe, and debilitating conditions. It helps encourage research and innovation in areas where gathering robust evidence can be challenging, while ensuring fair access to treatments for very small patient populations.

The HST criteria describe the exceptional circumstances in which new technologies should be assessed as part of the highly specialised technologies programme. While improvements were made to the existing criteria in 2021/22, we recognise that we can do more to help provide better clarity around how decisions are made. This is why we are proposing changes to the wording of the 4 criteria to ensure fairer and more predictable decisions. We’ve also included new qualifying statements to help with extra consistency and transparency.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer at NICE

Jonathan explains more about the proposed changes in this short video: 'NICE's review and refinement of the HST criteria'.

“Our aim is not to change the number of medicines routed through the HST programme, it is instead to clearly define the circumstances when it appropriate to do so,” added Professor Benger. “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this work so far and would encourage people to continue sharing their views on the proposals to help shape the final criteria.”

The consultation is open now and will run until Thursday 30 January 2025.

Visit the consultation page to have your say.

The refined HST criteria are expected to be implemented from April 2025, subject to NICE board approval in March 2025.

