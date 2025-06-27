Public consultation opens into Port Clarence Landfill

The Environment Agency has opened a public consultation relating to Augean North Ltd's revised environmental safety case.

A public consultation has opened into a new environmental safety case (ESC) submitted by Augean North Ltd related to its environmental permit application in Teesside.

Augean has applied for permission to dispose of low-level radioactive waste at its Port Clarence Landfill site in Teesside.

This site has two existing permitted landfills: one for hazardous waste and one for non-hazardous waste. The application seeks to allow low-level radioactive waste disposal in both.

Augean submitted its application on 14 August 2019. Following a public consultation, which ended in January 2020, the Environment Agency reviewed the environmental safety case that supported its application.

An ESC is a comprehensive document that demonstrates how an operator plans to ensure environmental safety.

In September 2020, the Environment Agency requested more information from the operator, and in response to this request, Augean has now submitted a revised ESC and a document that addresses each of the Environment Agency requests in detail.

Agency ‘welcomes people’s comments’

The Environment Agency has opened a public consultation, which will close on 4 August 2025.

People can view the consultation documents here: Port Clarence Landfill Site Revised Environmental Safety Case - Environment Agency - Citizen Space.

Gary Wallace, area environment manager at the Environment Agency, said:

It’s important the community has the opportunity to review the revised environmental safety case, which has changed significantly since the original public consultation. We welcome people’s comments on the new information received and relevant environmental factors people feel are important. Our technical assessment is ongoing and once we have reviewed the documents and information from the consultation we will make a draft decision on the application.

The revised ESC is a large document, with the most significant changes below:

a more detailed assessment of the potential evolution of the coastline and Tees Estuary and the impacts this may have on the landfill

a more detailed assessment of the potential for flooding of the site due to extreme weather conditions/storm surge, or as a result of future climate change

new and revised scenarios for assessing impacts to humans and the environment from the waste following closure of the landfill

demonstration that the Port Clarence Landfill provides an optimised approach for the disposal of all low-level streams covered by the permit application

additional information on the proposed environmental monitoring programme

People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by e-mail to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Background

Environmental permits

Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions with which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.

The Environment Agency’s powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.

