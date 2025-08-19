Public consultation opens on restricting PFAS in firefighting foams

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), in its role as the Agency for UK REACH, yesterday opened a six-month public consultation to gather stakeholder views on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in firefighting foams.

Six-month consultation seeks views on UK REACH technical dossier and proposed restrictions.

The opening of the UK REACH consultation links to the publication of the Annex 15 restriction report, which presents HSE’s scientific analysis and evidence base for potential restrictions on PFAS use in firefighting foams in Great Britain.

The consultation provides an opportunity for those who use foams from industry, and other stakeholders, such as trade associations, to comment on the proposals before the opinions are made and sent to the Defra Secretary of State, and the Scottish and Welsh Governments for a decision on whether to bring a restriction into law.

Dr Richard Daniels, HSE’s Director of Chemicals Regulation Division yesterday said:

“HSE’s proposals have been developed through robust scientific methodology and where possible we have spoken with interested parties from across Great Britain. Now we are looking for more information from our stakeholders. “We’re seeking evidence-based feedback on our analysis to ensure any future restrictions are proportionate, effective and tailored to Great Britain’s specific needs.”

This work takes forward the recommendation from our analysis in 2023 that PFAS in firefighting foams are prioritised for action ahead of other uses of PFAS, as firefighting foams are one of the largest sources of direct releases to the environment.

The consultation runs until 18 February 2026 and full details, including the restriction report and supporting documents, are available here. HSE has also published a Q&A document (PDF) to help stakeholders understand the scope and limitations of the consultation.

