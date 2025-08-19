Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Public consultation opens on restricting PFAS in firefighting foams
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), in its role as the Agency for UK REACH, yesterday opened a six-month public consultation to gather stakeholder views on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in firefighting foams.
- Six-month consultation seeks views on UK REACH technical dossier and proposed restrictions.
The opening of the UK REACH consultation links to the publication of the Annex 15 restriction report, which presents HSE’s scientific analysis and evidence base for potential restrictions on PFAS use in firefighting foams in Great Britain.
The consultation provides an opportunity for those who use foams from industry, and other stakeholders, such as trade associations, to comment on the proposals before the opinions are made and sent to the Defra Secretary of State, and the Scottish and Welsh Governments for a decision on whether to bring a restriction into law.
Dr Richard Daniels, HSE’s Director of Chemicals Regulation Division yesterday said:
“HSE’s proposals have been developed through robust scientific methodology and where possible we have spoken with interested parties from across Great Britain. Now we are looking for more information from our stakeholders.
“We’re seeking evidence-based feedback on our analysis to ensure any future restrictions are proportionate, effective and tailored to Great Britain’s specific needs.”
This work takes forward the recommendation from our analysis in 2023 that PFAS in firefighting foams are prioritised for action ahead of other uses of PFAS, as firefighting foams are one of the largest sources of direct releases to the environment.
The consultation runs until 18 February 2026 and full details, including the restriction report and supporting documents, are available here. HSE has also published a Q&A document (PDF) to help stakeholders understand the scope and limitations of the consultation.
Further information:
- PFAS are persistent chemicals covering thousands of substances used across many industrial sectors
- The consultation focuses solely on PFAS in firefighting foams and does not cover other PFAS uses or legacy contamination
- The 2023 Regulatory Management Options Analysis, which recommended prioritising PFAS in firefighting foams for action, can be found here – Analysis of the most appropriate regulatory management options (PDF) .
- Questions outside the scope of this specific restriction report should be directed to Defra
- HSE is Great Britain’s independent regulator for workplace health and safety. HSE also has the role as the Agency for UK REACH under the UK REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) Regulations.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/08/18/public-consultation-opens-on-restricting-pfas-in-firefighting-foams/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
HSE to lead investigation into death of George Gilbey14/08/2025 15:15:15
The investigation into the death of George Gilbey is now being led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
HSE issues urgent offshore gangway safety notice11/08/2025 15:20:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recently (08 August 2025) issued a safety notice to highlight the risks of potentially fatal gangway accidents to offshore workers.
Waste firm fined after worker crushed by excavator11/08/2025 11:10:00
A County Durham waste management company has been fined after a young employee was run over by an excavator.
Council fined after failures led to care home death08/08/2025 13:10:00
A local authority has been fined after the death of a patient who went missing from a care home on the Isle of Barra
Glasgow care home provider fined after death of patient05/08/2025 13:20:00
A care home provider has been fined more than £50,000 after an elderly patient died in the early hours of Boxing Day in 2022.
Airport fined for failures that led to a man’s death25/07/2025 15:20:00
An airport company has been fined £144,050 for failures that led to the tragic death of a 59-year-old man.
Construction firm fined for ignoring fire safety during works03/07/2025 15:20:00
An Altrincham-based construction company has been fined £165,000 after it repeatedly failed to put in place suitable fire precautions during renovation in Preston.
Building firm fined after house collapse injures four24/06/2025 15:20:00
A London construction company has been fined £50,000 after four men were injured – two seriously – when the first floor of a house collapsed during building works.