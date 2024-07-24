Environment Agency
Public drop-in events on flooding being held in Bulwell
Environment Agency and Nottingham City Council co-hosting two public drop-ins where residents and business owners can discuss impacts of flooding this winter.
The Environment Agency in partnership with Nottingham City Council is inviting residents and businesses affected by flooding this winter to public drop-in events to be held this week.
The events are an opportunity for communities to find out more about grants and support available for property flood resilience (PFR) measures and to share their flooding experiences and concerns.
The drop-in events will also provide local residents and businesses with the opportunity to find out more about work being undertaken by the Environment Agency and Nottingham City Council to help reduce flooding in their area; and learn about the Environment Agency’s flood warning system.
Storm Babet in October 2023 brought record levels of rainfall to the East Midlands, and several watercourses in Nottinghamshire reached record-breaking levels. Environment Agency teams worked around the clock to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible by operating flood pumps and clearing watercourses.
The Environment Agency is continuing to work with partners across the East Midlands to support communities affected by flooding. The latest events follow the drop-in sessions already held in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Environment Agency Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, Paul Lockhart yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with all of those who have experienced flooding, including the residents and business owners who have been impacted by the recent storms. We understand how devastating flooding can be for a community and individuals. We hope that the drop-in sessions provide a chance for affected residents to talk about their experiences and get support through these difficult times.”
Drop-in events will be hosted in the community this week and are open to those from the surrounding areas who would like to attend.
List of events planned:
- Tuesday 23 July 10am-4pm Bulwell Riverside Library, Main Street, Bulwell, Nottingham, NG6 8QJ
- Friday 26 July 10am-4pm Bulwell Riverside Library, Main Street, Bulwell, Nottingham, NG6 8QJ 23 July
