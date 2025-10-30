Public electric vehicle chargepoints surge 23% in just one year

There are now over 86,000 chargers on Britain’s roads, making it easier than ever for drivers to charge up and go.

15,979 public chargepoints added to the UK network since October 2024, with a new charger being added every 33 minutes

with more than 86,021 chargers now available across the country and government discounts slashing up to £3,750 off new electric vehicles, there has never been a better time to make the switch to electric with sales up 29% in September

government is backing the sector with more than £381 million to deliver 100,000 more chargers and boost British industry, powering up growth and creating jobs to deliver the Plan for Change

The UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network grew by 23% in the last year, bringing over 15,000 more chargers to motorists and enabling people to travel with ease and confidence.

Figures released today (30 October 2025) show there are now 86,021 chargers on Britain’s roads, making it easier than ever for drivers to charge up and go.

A new chargepoint is now being added to the network every 33 minutes, which is great news for drivers who can save money by charging up, as compared to filling up on petrol. The number also includes over 17,356 rapid/ultra-rapid chargers that can charge a car to 80% in just 20 to 40 minutes.

The data follows the launch of the £650 million Electric Car Grant, which has already helped over 25,000 drivers make the switch with discounts of up to £3,750 on 39 models.

Minister for Decarbonisation, Keir Mather said:

There’s never been a better time to go electric – chargepoints are up 23% in a year, and we’re helping drivers save with discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars, all part of our Plan for Change. We’re also cutting red tape so renters and those without driveways can access affordable home charging, making it easier and cheaper for everyone to make the switch.

The rapid growth – particularly in Yorkshire and the Humber, Wales, the West Midlands and East of England – means drivers can travel to popular destinations such as York Minster, Caerphilly Castle and Norwich Cathedral, knowing they can stop off and charge up easily along the way.

Between October 2024 and October 2025, the number of public EV charging devices in England outside of London grew by 23.4%, compared to 21.7% in London.

There are currently over 6,000 (July 2025, Zapmap) open-access rapid and ultra-rapid chargers within 1 mile of the Strategic Road Network (England’s motorways and major A-roads). This means total charger numbers have more than quadrupled in the last 3 years, supporting EV drivers to take longer journeys.

The data comes just days after the government announced it will consult to cut red tape and make it easier for renters and residents without driveways to install home chargers. Plans could see drivers save £250 on planning fees and enable more households to run their car for as little as 2p per mile – that’s £2.50 from London to Birmingham.



The increase is complemented by the £25 million scheme to help councils install cross-pavement channels for people without driveways, and the £381 million rollout of 100,000 more public chargepoints across England.

Vicky Read, Chief Executive, ChargeUK said: