Public Given First Look at Early Proposed Design Concepts for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial site
UK Government launches a public online exhibition showcasing the five potential design concepts for the site of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial site in St James’s Park.
- The chosen finalists were asked to design a concept that celebrates the late Queen’s extraordinary life of service and provides the public with a space for reflection.
- Public feedback gathered through the exhibition will be considered by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, which will make its final determination on the winning design team in early Summer 2025.
The public is invited to view the shortlisted design concepts for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II, with the official launch of the online exhibition today. This marks a significant milestone in the plans to create a lasting tribute to the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch.
The proposed design concepts are available to view on the competition organiser’s website at: https://competitions.malcolmreading.com/queenelizabethmemorial/gallery
They are the result of a rigorous open competition run by Malcolm Reading Consultants that attracted a wide range of creative talent. The five shortlisted teams were selected based on their relevant experience and the unique skills of their multi-disciplinary teams.
The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, established by the UK Government and Royal Household in 2023 and chaired by the late Queen’s former Private Secretary Lord Janvrin, is overseeing the project. The exhibition launches the Committee’s initiative to ensure that as many people as possible can view and comment on the memorial proposals as they are developed.
A panel of Committee members will select the winning design concept and work with the team on the final design, which is expected to be unveiled in 2026, in what would have been the late Queen’s centenary year. They will also select an artist, through a separate process, to create a figurative representation of her for the site on The Mall.
Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, Lord Janvrin, said:
Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of service profoundly touched countless individuals, and she was a figure of great respect and admiration. Memories of her long reign are still fresh for so many of us, and we need to capture the essence of them for future generations.
In recognition of this, it is only fitting that we invite the public to express their views on these design concepts.
We are delighted to be working with some of the best architects, artists and designers in the world to produce a landmark memorial of outstanding beauty that celebrates and honours the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The memorial will be located in St. James’s Park, an area of historical and constitutional significance, which also has a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II.
The winning design concept will be subject to further development and later planning permission. Once the winning team has been selected, they will also work with the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to select an artist later this year to design a suitable figurative representation of the late Queen. Any figurative representations in the exhibited proposals are purely for illustrative purposes.
The public is encouraged to view the proposed designs and provide feedback. The opportunity to give feedback on the exhibition will close on 19th May at 23:59. The Committee is committed to ensuring a transparent process that is mindful of public opinion.
Please follow the competition website https://competitions.malcolmreading.com/queenelizabethmemorial for further updates, including the winner announcement, expected in early summer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-given-first-look-at-early-proposed-design-concepts-for-the-queen-elizabeth-ii-memorial-site
