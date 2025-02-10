WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Public Health Grant – LGA response
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the announcement of the 2025/26 public health grant for councils
“We are pleased the Government has increased the public health grant for councils, acting on our concerns over the significant funding pressures public health teams have been under to maintain vital services such as sexual health services, smoking cessation programmes and drug treatment. It is important this marks a reset which sees government work in partnership with councils.
“Investing in public health is key to bridging the health inequality gap, improving population health and preventing ill-health, reducing the pressure on social care and the NHS.
“As public health teams continue to face increasing demand, we are calling on the Government in the Spending Review to set out a long-term sustainable funding plan for public health, which will give councils the long-term certainty they need to plan services that meet the needs of their communities.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to local authority public health grants for 2025-2610/02/2025 10:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the government's increase to the public health grant.
CBI Chief Executive, Rain Newton-Smith gives growth speech to Said Business School07/02/2025 12:25:00
Speaking at the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith outlines a bold vision for UK economic growth, emphasizing the need for business confidence, strategic investment, and a competitive global outlook.
NHS Confederation - Delayed discharges at record high this winter as NHS leaders continue to work hard07/02/2025 11:15:00
NHS health leaders and their teams hope the situation will improve soon
Audit Scotland - East Renfrewshire Council’s services excel07/02/2025 10:05:00
With high performing services, excellent engagement with local communities and strong relationships with key partners, East Renfrewshire Council is an exemplar to others.
Unicef - The silent killer: over 100 daily deaths of children under five linked to air pollution in East Asia and the Pacific07/02/2025 09:05:00
As Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, grapples with unhealthy levels of air pollution, leading to school closures and widespread health concerns, UNICEF’s latest analysis sheds light on the devastating impact of toxic air on children across East Asia and the Pacific. Air pollution, which peaks in many parts of the region during the dry season from now until April, is linked to over 100 deaths in children under five every day.
TUC - Bank of England must keep moving with rate cuts to help households and businesses06/02/2025 17:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the rate of interest to 4.5%
CBI responds to MPC decision on interest rates - February 202506/02/2025 16:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to MPC decision on interest rates - February 2025
Unicef - Strengthening alliances and building movements to end female genital mutilation06/02/2025 15:15:00
Female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights that inflicts deep and lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological scars on girls and women. This harmful practice affects more than 230 million girls and women today. An estimated 27 million more girls could endure this violation of their rights and dignity by 2030 if we do not take action now.
Join the workplace day of action for Palestine on 13 February06/02/2025 14:25:00
Palestinian workers have called on workers around the world to stand in solidarity with them - and to date tens of thousands of trade unionists in Britain have carried out an array of solidarity actions.