Public Health Grant – LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the announcement of the 2025/26 public health grant for councils

“We are pleased the Government has increased the public health grant for councils, acting on our concerns over the significant funding pressures public health teams have been under to maintain vital services such as sexual health services, smoking cessation programmes and drug treatment. It is important this marks a reset which sees government work in partnership with councils.

“Investing in public health is key to bridging the health inequality gap, improving population health and preventing ill-health, reducing the pressure on social care and the NHS.

“As public health teams continue to face increasing demand, we are calling on the Government in the Spending Review to set out a long-term sustainable funding plan for public health, which will give councils the long-term certainty they need to plan services that meet the needs of their communities.”

Local public health services given £200 million boost