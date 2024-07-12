Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data

Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.

First published in March 2016, the purpose of the Public Health Outcomes Framework is to help understand the impact which individual behaviours, public services, programmes and policies are having on health and wellbeing in Wales.

In this iteration we've updated the following indicators: life expectancy, the inequality gap in life expectancy, healthy life expectancy (Wales only for 2020-2022), and children in poverty.

Life expectancy at birth in Wales in 2020 to 2022 was lower than in 2017 to 2019 for both males and females. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to increased mortality in 2020 and 2021, and the impact of this is seen in the regional and local area life expectancy estimates for 2020 to 2022.

Healthy life expectancy in Wales in 2020 to 2022 was 61.1 years for males and 60.3 years for females, a decrease compared with previous periods. The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities has published further information on the drivers of healthy life expectancy.

While the percentage of children living in poverty before housing costs across Wales appears to have increased since 2014/15, caution should be taken when comparing trends over time due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During 2022/23, in the majority of local authorities across Wales, more than 20 percent of children were living in poverty before housing costs.

The 'adolescents of a healthy weight' and 'children in poverty' indicators have changed and are therefore not comparable to previous iterations of the PHOF dashboard. Please refer to the dashboard for further details.

The Public Health Outcomes Framework is produced on behalf of Welsh Government and was developed in the context of other national strategies and frameworks that seek to inspire and inform action to improve the health of the nation. In particular, it underpins the national indicators for the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, by providing a more detailed range of measures that reflect the wider determinants that influence health and well-being.

https://publichealthwales.shinyapps.io/PHOF_Dashboard_Eng/