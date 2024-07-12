NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data
Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.
First published in March 2016, the purpose of the Public Health Outcomes Framework is to help understand the impact which individual behaviours, public services, programmes and policies are having on health and wellbeing in Wales.
In this iteration we've updated the following indicators: life expectancy, the inequality gap in life expectancy, healthy life expectancy (Wales only for 2020-2022), and children in poverty.
- Life expectancy at birth in Wales in 2020 to 2022 was lower than in 2017 to 2019 for both males and females. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to increased mortality in 2020 and 2021, and the impact of this is seen in the regional and local area life expectancy estimates for 2020 to 2022.
- Healthy life expectancy in Wales in 2020 to 2022 was 61.1 years for males and 60.3 years for females, a decrease compared with previous periods. The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities has published further information on the drivers of healthy life expectancy.
- While the percentage of children living in poverty before housing costs across Wales appears to have increased since 2014/15, caution should be taken when comparing trends over time due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
- During 2022/23, in the majority of local authorities across Wales, more than 20 percent of children were living in poverty before housing costs.
The 'adolescents of a healthy weight' and 'children in poverty' indicators have changed and are therefore not comparable to previous iterations of the PHOF dashboard. Please refer to the dashboard for further details.
The Public Health Outcomes Framework is produced on behalf of Welsh Government and was developed in the context of other national strategies and frameworks that seek to inspire and inform action to improve the health of the nation. In particular, it underpins the national indicators for the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, by providing a more detailed range of measures that reflect the wider determinants that influence health and well-being.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-outcomes-framework-reporting-tool-updated-with-latest-data2/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Opioids, the leading factor in drug-related deaths in Wales.11/07/2024 12:10:00
Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that opioids contributed to more deaths in Wales in 2022-23, than any other substance. There were 125 opioid deaths, 64 involving heroin or morphine and the remaining 61 deaths involved at least one other opioid such as methadone, codeine or tramadol.
Putting Quality at the Heart of Public Health Wales10/07/2024 13:20:00
Public Health Wales is proud to announce the release of its first Annual Quality Report under the new Duty of Quality. The report includes 50 stories demonstrating how our teams drive quality by identifying areas of concern, developing improvement plans, and implementing solutions to enhance our services.
International insight into public health issues from our Horizon Scanning reports09/07/2024 13:05:00
Public Health Wales has published its fourth Summary Calendar of International Horizon Scanning Reports.
Public Health Wales reiterates health advice following assessment of air quality data19/06/2024 12:10:00
Public Health Wales is reiterating its advice to residents in the area around the Withyhedge landfill site, following our health risk assessment of air quality data collected between 1 March and 3 April 2024.
Give your feedback on the information Public Health Wales produces13/06/2024 10:15:00
People in Wales are invited to give their feedback on the information, data and knowledge that Public Health Wales shares.
Public Health Wales reviews air quality data near Withyhedge03/06/2024 13:20:00
Public Health Wales have reviewed the air quality monitoring data provided to us and our initial public health assessment of that data does not give us any reason to change our advice.
Parents reminded of MMR importance as Gwent measles cases rise to 1731/05/2024 10:25:00
Public health officials are reminding parents and carers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine, as cases in the Gwent measles outbreak rise to 17.
Official statistics show skin cancer remains most common cancer in Wales30/05/2024 11:15:00
The most common form of cancer diagnosed in Wales in 2020 was still non-melanoma skin cancer, despite a 17 per cent drop in diagnoses since 2019 associated with restrictions during the pandemic.
Public Health Wales continues to advocate for urgent action on air monitoring22/05/2024 15:15:00
Public Health Wales recognise that local people are very concerned about the odours around the landfill site at Withyhedge. We continue to call for improved air quality data to be provided, to allow us to make a health risk assessment of the site.