Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data

Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.

First published in March 2016, the purpose of the Public Health Outcomes Framework is to help understand the impact which individual behaviours, public services, programmes and policies are having on health and wellbeing in Wales.

In this iteration the following indicators have been updated: quality of the air we breathe, quality of housing, people in education, employment or training, smoking in pregnancy, vaccination rates at age 4, and hip fractures among older people.

Over the past decade, hip fracture rates in females aged 65+ have consistently been around 75-80 per cent higher than males. This is likely due to women being more at risk of developing osteoporosis as a result of the menopause.

The percentage of females aged 19-24 in education, employment or training has generally risen in the last 10 years while it has declined in those aged 16-18 over the same period. This has led to more 19-24 year olds (89 per cent) in education, employment or training than 16-18 year olds (85 per cent) for the first time in over a decade.

The number of children who are up to date with vaccinations at the age of 4 has fallen slightly from 88 per cent in 2019/20, but is comparable with pre-pandemic levels.

The Public Health Outcomes Framework is produced on behalf of Welsh Government and was developed in the context of other national strategies and frameworks that seek to inspire and inform action to improve the health of the nation. In particular, it underpins the national indicators for the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, by providing a more detailed range of measures that reflect the wider determinants that influence health and well-being.