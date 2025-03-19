NHS Wales
Public Health Wales adopts the Charter for families bereaved by a public tragedy
Public Health Wales has formally adopted the Charter for families bereaved by a public tragedy, joining more than 50 public sector organizations across Wales to commit to openness, transparency and accountability when responding to public tragedies.
The Charter, written by Bishop James Jones KBE following his report on lessons from the Hillsborough disaster, calls for a cultural change in how public bodies engage with bereaved families, ensuring that they are treated with care and compassion before, during and after a major event.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director of Screening and Health Protection Services at Public Health Wales, said:
"Public Health Wales is proud to adopt the Charter for Families Bereaved by a Public Tragedy and is committed to supporting it to the full extent of our statutory functions alongside partners across Wales."
A formal launch event will be held in Merthyr Tydfil on Tuesday, 18 March, and will be attended by Bishop James Jones KBE, bereaved families, and survivors of public tragedies including, Hillsborough, Grenfell Tower, Manchester Arena and Aberfan.
Representatives from public bodies across Wales will also be present to hold the Charter signing ceremony.
By adopting the Charter, organizations across Wales, including the Welsh Government, local authorities, emergency services, and health bodies, have made a clear commitment to putting people first and ensuring that lessons from past tragedies lead to meaningful change.
Pregnant women in Wales are being reminded to avoid contact with animals that are giving birth, have recently given birth, or have aborted. This advice, which also applies to women who may not yet know they are pregnant, is particularly relevant during the lambing season in Wales.