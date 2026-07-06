Public Health Wales and Cardiff University agree new research partnership to improve health in Wales

Public Health Wales and Cardiff University have signed a new three-year agreement to work together on research that can help improve health and reduce health inequalities in Wales.

The agreement will make it easier for the two organisations to join expertise and turn academic research into practical action for public health services, policy makers and communities.

The partnership will support work on some of Wales’ biggest public health challenges, including preventing illness, helping people make healthier choices, improving services and preparing for future pandemics.

The agreement will help both organisations to:

develop joint research projects

apply together for research funding

share knowledge and expertise

support staff training and development

make better use of digital tools, artificial intelligence and data science

ensure research findings are used in practice

The collaboration will initially focus on genomics and behavioural science, while also supporting work on climate and environmental health, pandemic preparedness, digital innovation, policy and workforce development.

The agreement builds on many years of joint working and is the first organisation-wide agreement between Public Health Wales and an academic partner.

Iain Bell, National Director for Public Health Knowledge and Research at Public Health Wales, said:

“This new agreement is an important step for Public Health Wales and Cardiff University.

“It will help us work together in a more focused and coordinated way, so that research can better support action to improve health and reduce inequalities in Wales.

“By bringing together our skills and expertise, we can produce stronger research and make sure evidence is used for the benefit of people in Wales.”

Professor Steve Riley, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the College of Biomedical and Life Sciences at Cardiff University, said:

“Cardiff University has a long history of working with Public Health Wales. This agreement gives us a clear way to build on that relationship.

“Research has the greatest value when it helps improve lives. By working together, we can support new ideas, build skills and deliver research that responds to the public health challenges facing Wales.”