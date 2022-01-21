Public Health Wales announces increased frequency of lateral flow test data

Public Health Wales is making further improvements to its rapid reporting public-facing Covid-19 dashboard.

From Thursday 20 January, lateral flow device test information will be updated daily, Monday to Friday, on the ‘Lateral Flow Testing’ tab on the dashboard.

This addition to the dashboard is intended to provide a more complete picture of Coronavirus in Wales, following the change in testing – meaning that people without symptoms who test positive on a lateral flow device no longer need to have a follow up PCR test.

Dr Chris Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: