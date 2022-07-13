Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 10:00.

Public Health Wales is both the public health institute in Wales and an NHS Trust. The AGM provides the opportunity to engage with us in reviewing the 2021/22 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Electronic copies of the Annual Report and the Audited Accounts will be available on the website in both English and Welsh.

The Public Health Wales Board is committed to openness and transparency, and conducts as much of its business as possible in a session that members of the public are normally welcome to attend and observe. However, in light of the current advice and guidance in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19) we made the decision in March 2020 in the best interests of protecting the public, our staff and Board members agreed to no longer convene or gather in groups for meetings for the foreseeable future.

We are pleased to advise that we are again livestreaming our Annual General Meeting this year on the 28 July 2022 providing the opportunity for anyone with internet access to observe in real time. The link to the meeting is included below and will also be shared on our social media channels.

Live Link - Annual General Meeting 28 July 2022

As attendees you will be able to observe the meeting on Microsoft Teams—desktop (Windows or Mac), web, or mobile. If you do not have Microsoft Teams, you can also use a browser (Chrome, Firefox, or Edge). Please note Safari is not currently supported.

PHW Board’s Annual General Meeting Papers:

Electronic copies of the meeting papers are available and accessible to download from the Public Health Wales Board’s website 10 calendar days prior to the meeting via following link: PHW Board Annual General Meeting papers.

Questions

Questions for the Board are welcomed and can be submitted in advance by e-mailing them to the team 3 days before the meeting. Please could you submit all questions by 5pm on Monday 25 July 2022 to PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk.

We will endeavour to answer all questions received in advance within the Question and Answer session of the agenda. Please note any questions that are not addressed within the time available on the agenda will be provided in writing following the meeting and made available on the website.

You will also be able to post a question during the AGM via the Question and Answer facility within Microsoft Teams, if your device allows. Any questions submitted during the AGM will be answered in writing following the meeting. These will be made available via the website at the following link: 28 July Annual General Meeting.