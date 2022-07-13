NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 2022
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 10:00.
Public Health Wales is both the public health institute in Wales and an NHS Trust. The AGM provides the opportunity to engage with us in reviewing the 2021/22 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Electronic copies of the Annual Report and the Audited Accounts will be available on the website in both English and Welsh.
The Public Health Wales Board is committed to openness and transparency, and conducts as much of its business as possible in a session that members of the public are normally welcome to attend and observe. However, in light of the current advice and guidance in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19) we made the decision in March 2020 in the best interests of protecting the public, our staff and Board members agreed to no longer convene or gather in groups for meetings for the foreseeable future.
We are pleased to advise that we are again livestreaming our Annual General Meeting this year on the 28 July 2022 providing the opportunity for anyone with internet access to observe in real time. The link to the meeting is included below and will also be shared on our social media channels.
Live Link - Annual General Meeting 28 July 2022
As attendees you will be able to observe the meeting on Microsoft Teams—desktop (Windows or Mac), web, or mobile. If you do not have Microsoft Teams, you can also use a browser (Chrome, Firefox, or Edge). Please note Safari is not currently supported.
PHW Board’s Annual General Meeting Papers:
Electronic copies of the meeting papers are available and accessible to download from the Public Health Wales Board’s website 10 calendar days prior to the meeting via following link: PHW Board Annual General Meeting papers.
Questions
Questions for the Board are welcomed and can be submitted in advance by e-mailing them to the team 3 days before the meeting. Please could you submit all questions by 5pm on Monday 25 July 2022 to PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk.
We will endeavour to answer all questions received in advance within the Question and Answer session of the agenda. Please note any questions that are not addressed within the time available on the agenda will be provided in writing following the meeting and made available on the website.
You will also be able to post a question during the AGM via the Question and Answer facility within Microsoft Teams, if your device allows. Any questions submitted during the AGM will be answered in writing following the meeting. These will be made available via the website at the following link: 28 July Annual General Meeting.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-annual-general-meeting-2022/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales launches 'Resources for Sustainable Health'12/07/2022 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has launched a new, free, e-catalogue to help teams and individuals working in the public sector, to reduce their impact on the environment and climate change, and encourage sustainable behaviour in both their work and home life.
Drum roll... time for the top awards to recognise colleagues and campaigns08/07/2022 13:33:00
Public Health Wales is calling on its staff to ensure colleagues and campaigns that have gone above and beyond get their due recognition in the 2022 Innovation in Public Health Awards.
New analysis reveals trends in children and young people's mental health care in Wales08/07/2022 09:15:00
The Health Foundation’s Networked Data Lab (NDL) has analysed data across England, Scotland and Wales to reveal new insights about children and young people receiving mental health support.
Parents and young people urged to use trusted sources for vaccine information06/07/2022 13:10:00
Parents and young people are being urged by Public Health Wales not to rely purely on social media for information on vaccines and to seek out trusted sources, to ensure they have all the current, correct facts on why vaccines help save lives.
Pioneering new tool applies Social Value to improve public health outcomes and value for money29/06/2022 15:20:00
A pioneering programme of work, applying a Social Value approach to build ‘Value-Based Public Health’ has been launched by Public Health Wales, to help ensure effective and economic delivery of future public health programmes in Wales.
Public bodies need to do more to reduce and re-use their waste27/06/2022 09:15:00
Public bodies in Wales need to do more to reduce and reuse their waste, shifting their current focus on recycling and creating a more circular and healthier economy, according to a new report by Public Health Wales.
Investigations ongoing following three additional cases of TB after death of Lampeter student in October 202120/06/2022 10:25:00
Public Health Wales, Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB), and Ceredigion County Council are investigating three cases of active tuberculosis (TB) in individuals who were close contacts of a person who sadly died with the disease last year.
Rollout of the All Wales Diabetes Prevention programme begins20/06/2022 09:25:00
The All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP) has begun to be rolled out in Wales.
Trends in cancer incidence and stage at diagnosis in Wales up to 201916/06/2022 14:15:00
New official statistics published yesterday by Public Health Wales’ Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU), which cover the period 2002 – 2019, show that the age-adjusted rate for new cases of cancer each year decreased slightly.