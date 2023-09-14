NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 2023
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 September at 10:00.
Public Health Wales is both the public health institute in Wales and an NHS Trust. The AGM provides the opportunity to engage with us in reviewing the 2022/23 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Electronic copies of the Annual Report and the Audited Accounts will be available on the website in both English and Welsh.
We are pleased to advise that we are again livestreaming our Annual General Meeting this year on the 28 September 2022 providing the opportunity for anyone with internet access to observe in real time. The link to the meeting is included below and will also be shared on our social media channels.
Live Link – Annual General Meeting 28 September 2023
As attendees, you will be able to observe the meeting on Microsoft Teams—desktop (Windows or Mac), web, or mobile. If you do not have Microsoft Teams, you can also use a browser (Chrome, Firefox, or Edge). Please note Safari is not currently supported.
PHW Board’s Annual General Meeting Papers:
Electronic copies of the meeting papers are available and accessible to download from the Public Health Wales Board’s website 10 calendar days prior to the meeting via following link: PHW Board Annual General Meeting papers.
Questions
Questions for the Board are welcomed and can be submitted in advance by e-mailing them to the team 3 days before the meeting. Please could you submit all questions by 5pm on Monday 25 September 2023 to PHW.Board.Business@wales.nhs.uk.
We will endeavour to answer all questions received in advance within the Question and Answer session of the agenda. Please note any questions that are not addressed within the time available on the agenda will be provided in writing following the meeting and made available on the website.
You will also be able to post a question during the AGM via the Question and Answer facility within Microsoft Teams if your device allows. Any questions submitted during the AGM will be answered in writing following the meeting. These will be made available via the website at the following link:
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-annual-general-meeting-2023/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 202314/09/2023 10:05:00
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 September at 10:00.
Warning to vaccinate young children against flu, ahead of winter12/09/2023 14:15:00
Public health experts in Wales are encouraging parents to vaccinate young children against the flu virus this autumn, to protect them from getting secondary infections.
New pathology sample statistics show pandemic impact on cancer diagnoses and ongoing recovery08/09/2023 16:15:00
Cancer detection rates are recovering more slowly for some cancers than others, according to a new analysis of pathology samples by the Wales Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales.
The current and future health of children in Wales is being harmed by the cost of living crisis07/09/2023 16:15:00
Public health experts are calling for urgent action to tackle the impact of the cost of living crisis on the health and well-being of children in Wales.
Two thirds of year 10 pupils who vape daily show signs of nicotine dependency.07/09/2023 09:15:00
A snapshot survey of pupils in years 7 and 10 from a small sample of Welsh secondary schools has found that the proportion of year 10 pupils using vapes every day is around nine to 10 per cent. Among these daily vapers around two thirds showed signs of moderate or high dependency to nicotine using a validated measure.
Strategies to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences are vital, says new handbook for professionals.05/09/2023 09:15:00
A team of researchers from Public Health Wales have developed a handbook to guide professionals and organisations on how to implement work to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections04/09/2023 09:20:00
As schools prepare to return, Public Health Wales are supporting the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, in reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.
International Overdose Awareness Day 2023.01/09/2023 11:15:00
Yesterday was International Overdose Awareness Day – the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.