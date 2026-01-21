NHS Wales
Public Health Wales awarded funding for new project to support health through creative arts
Public Health Wales has been awarded a £20,000 grant by the Arts and Humanities Research Council Creative Communities programme to run a new project called Cynefin: A Creative Health Review for Wales.
The project will explore how policymakers can ensure that the proven health and wellbeing benefits of creativity are enjoyed by everyone in Wales, now and in future generations.
Emily van de Venter, Consultant in Health Improvement at Public Health Wales said:
"The project reflects a growing national and international ‘creative health’ movement and evidence base. It’s about fostering belonging (‘cynefin’), equalising opportunities for communities facing the most barriers to the arts, as well as providing inspiration for artists and cultural organisations."
“Wales has a culturally rich and vibrant history where arts and creativity is central to our way of life. However, we know people facing health challenges and inequality are less likely to engage in arts and culture, even though research shows they stand to benefit from it the most. We know that providing cultural opportunities for people at increased risk of health conditions can prevent illnesses from developing and worsening and that the arts can support people through the toughest of health challenges.”
This research centres on how arts and culture, as a core public service, can be at the heart of public health and the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.
Emily Van de Venter will work with the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Wales Arts Health & Well-being Network (WAHWN), Arts Council of Wales and Senedd Cymru colleagues to develop new creative health policy recommendations for Wales.
Pippa Britton OBE PLY, Chair Public Health Wales commented:
"We are delighted to see this project being funded, the outputs will support Public Health Wales in delivering our long-term strategy ambitions to improve mental and social wellbeing. Arts and creativity enhance our quality of life, strengthen our social fabric and enable us to celebrate our Welsh culture. I look forward to seeing the recommendations from Cynefin: a Creative Health Review for Wales and supporting action to enable arts and creativity to help people in Wales to thrive."
Read more about the project here:
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-awarded-funding-for-new-project-to-support-health-through-creative-arts/
