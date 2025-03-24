Public Health Wales commits to tackle the rise of TB in Wales

Media are invited to attend the TB Symposium by appointment

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a serious public health concern in Wales. Despite being preventable and curable, TB continues to affect communities across the country.

According to the latest Tuberculosis in Wales Annual Report, there has been an increase in cases in Wales, rising from 84 in 2023 to 95 in 2024, raising the incidence rate from 2.7 to 3.0 per 100,000 people. Public Health Wales is calling on people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of TB and to seek medical help if they experience a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, or a high temperature.

Public Health Wales is working with partners to strengthen prevention strategies, improve access to early diagnosis, and ensure people receive timely treatment to reduce the spread of TB. A strategic screening programme is in development, along with targeted screening and treatment activities which target communities most at risk.

To help raise awareness and drive progress, Public Health Wales is hosting the first-ever Wales World TB Day Symposium in Cardiff on 24 March. The event will bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and patients to share insights and drive progress in TB prevention, detection and treatment efforts.

The World Health Organization’s theme for World TB Day 2025, ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver’, calls for urgent action and accountability. While TB is preventable, treatable, and curable, it continues to pose a serious public health challenge. TB disproportionately affects underserved communities, including those experiencing homelessness, migration, substance misuse, or imprisonment. Addressing these health inequalities is essential to eliminating TB.

CASE STUDY: Lizzy, a 38-year-old lecturer, faced a battle with TB over the past year. Initially diagnosed with chest infections, Lizzy endured months of extreme fatigue, a persistent cough, and difficulty breathing. Despite a history of good health, she was diagnosed with TB. After a difficult 15-month treatment journey, she is now TB-free.

She said:

“I was shocked but relieved when I finally had an answer. The treatment was tough, I lost weight, felt constantly exhausted, and had to take time off work. It affected my personal and professional life, the experience was traumatic, but I was lucky to have access to fantastic care and support. “Many people aren’t aware that TB can remain dormant for years before becoming active. It’s crucial that people recognize the symptoms and seek help early.”

Professor Meng Khaw, National Director of Health Protection and Screening Services at Public Health Wales, said:

“TB is still present in our communities, and it remains a significant health challenge. The increase in TB cases in Wales, highlights the urgent need for strengthened prevention strategies and improved access to early diagnosis. By ensuring people receive timely treatment, we can protect our communities from this serious but preventable disease. “Wales’ commitment to TB elimination is stronger than ever. The Wales World TB Day Symposium is a key opportunity to raise awareness and highlight the action in our fight to eliminate TB.”

Tabitha Kavoi, Consultant in Health Protection and TB lead at Public Health Wales, said: