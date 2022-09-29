NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales funding enables expansion of HIV PrEP medication tracker, Preptrack, in multiple languages including Welsh
Funding from Public Health Wales has meant that an app designed to help PrEP users take their medication more effectively, is now available on Android and in multiple languages, including Welsh.
Preptrack is a free UK-based app which aims to support HIV prevention by reminding users when they need to take their PrEP – pre-exposure prophylactic – medication.
PrEP is an anti-retroviral medication which, if used correctly, is over 99% effective at preventing sexual transmission of HIV. However, in order to be effective, it is really important that the user takes the medication at the right time. Preptrack generates a schedule and creates reminders for the user when their dose is due to be taken, as well as signposting to relevant information and guidance.
To coincide with the end of the HIV Action Plan consultation, the Preptrack Foundation has worked with Public Health Wales to relaunch the app with options to use it in Welsh, as well as working with London Metropolitan University to provide access in French, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Romanian.
Zoe Couzens, Programme Lead for Sexual Health at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“Preptrack is a practical solution that means that PrEP users can be confident that they are taking their medication in the most effective way. Public Health Wales is delighted to be able to support the expansion of Preptrack into the Welsh language, and also for Android devices, as making the app available for as many people as possiblewill help support PrEP use as part of the measures to prevent transmission of HIV. Increasing use of PrEP is a key part of the new HIV Action Plan for Wales, and making Preptrack more accessible will support that.”
Samuel Bell, Chair of the Preptrack Foundation and Lead Developer for Preptrack, yesterday said:
“The Preptrack Foundation is very grateful for the support from Public Health Wales, which has made this re-launch possible. The Preptrack Foundation is an entirely voluntary organisation, so it is dependent on support from organisations like Public Health Wales to continue the development of the app. We’re really excited to be able to expand the app across Wales, the UK and beyond.”
Preptrack can be downloaded from the App Store on iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android. It is a free app and relies on user-provided information to track PrEP use, it is not a medical device and does not directly monitor HIV protection. The app does not collect personal data and all scheduling is done on the user's phone, meaning no information about PrEP-use or sexual activity is accessible to others. More information can be found at www.preptrack.co.uk.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-funding-enables-expansion-of-hiv-prep-medication-tracker-preptrack-in-multiple-languages-including-welsh/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Vaccination encouraged, as flu expected to be a major public health issue in Wales this winter27/09/2022 16:10:00
Public Health experts are expecting a significant flu season this winter for the first time since the pandemic. There are concerns that it may start earlier this year and affect more people. As a result, Public Health Wales is now urging anyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccine to take up the offer, in order to protect themselves and others from serious illness this winter.
Welsh public survey reveals perceived harmful impacts of climate change on mental health and cost of living23/09/2022 09:15:00
A national public survey conducted by Public Health Wales has revealed that over three quarters of residents in Wales believe that climate change will damage mental health and increase the costs of heating a home and buying food.
Leaving the EU has changed the way in which Wales collaborates on global infectious disease preparedness, prevention and response20/09/2022 10:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed infectious diseases to the top of government agendas around the world and has substantially influenced how the UK, and therefore Wales collaborates with international partners on infectious diseases, concludes a report from Public Health Wales.
Evaluation finds Hospital-Based Intervention Effective in Supporting Patients with Violence-Related Injuries07/09/2022 15:20:00
An evaluation of a hospital-based service unique to Wales has found it to be effective in providing increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence related injuries.
Talking Improvement, a brand new podcast from Improvement Cymru07/09/2022 10:20:00
Improvement Cymru are delighted to launch a brand new podcast series, Talking Improvement, a safe space to talk all things improvement. The series will cover everything from tools, techniques, methodologies and frameworks to personal accounts of improvement projects including their successes and challenges.
Understanding Social Prescribing synergies key to improving health and wellbeing for all05/09/2022 16:15:00
A new report published by the Primary Care Division, Public Health Wales, highlights the distinctions and synergies between, physical and mental health services, wellbeing activities and community assets; and social prescribing.
Warning to public that 'prescription' sedatives sold online carry serious health risks31/08/2022 13:05:00
The WEDINOS Annual Report for 2020-21, published by Public Health Wales, has identified that substitutions in the illicit sales of the sedative Diazepam remains alarmingly high, with 57.3 percent of samples submitted not containing any diazepam at all.
Cancer survival statistics updated for Wales16/08/2022 14:05:00
The latest Cancer Survival in Wales statistics published today by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales covering the period 2002-2019 shows a mixed picture.