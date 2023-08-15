NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales has adopted a new approach to urgently address the use of vaping products among children and young people.
Research by the School Health Research Network showed that Wales experienced a rapid increase in vaping by secondary school-aged young people between 2019 and 2022, particularly among girls. Over the last year feedback from parents and headteachers in Wales suggests rates may have continued to rise and more worryingly that more young people are showing signs of problematic use or dependency.
While vaping can provide a valuable aid to assist tobacco smokers who have been unable to quit by other means to significantly reduce their health risks, all experts are clear that vaping is not safe for non-smokers. There are concerns that frequent use may be exposing young people to the risk of addiction to nicotine. Nicotine addiction can cause problems with attention, mood, impulse control, and sleep issues and so has a potential impact on education, relationships, and overall lifestyle. There is also concern about the impact of nicotine on the developing brain.
As well as legal vapes, illegal vaping products which do not conform to UK regulations are regularly available on the high street. They often contain higher levels of nicotine than the law allows. They have also been found to contain harmful chemicals and heavy metals like lead, nickel and chromium. Similarly, there are concerns that products are being sold illegally to young people aged under 18.
This issue has prompted Public Health Wales, working with our partners, to establish an Incident Response Group (IRG), which are more commonly used to organise the urgent containment of incidents of communicable disease. The IRG is a multi-agency group made up of experts from a variety of relevant fields including Welsh Government, Public Health Wales, Local Health Boards, Stop Smoking Service providers, Ash Cymru, Directors of Public Protection Wales, NHS paediatric and respiratory specialists and representatives from Education and Schools.
The IRG will immediately set out to gather evidence to confirm the incident, gain a perspective on its scope, and investigate and identify the causes. The group will then make recommendations to reduce the risk of ongoing harm and provide opportunities for collective action to address the problem.
Dr Julie Bishop, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales and Chair of the IRG, said:
“Vaping has not been around long enough for the risks of long-term use to be fully understood particularly among young people where there may be greater risks to the developing brain.
“Unfortunately, there is some evidence that use of vaping products is growing among young people in Wales and schools are increasingly raising concern about the impact vaping is having on some young people’s education.
“The establishment of the incident response group will allow Public Health Wales to gain an insight into the current extent of this issue, as well as identify opportunities with partners in education, healthcare and Welsh Government to prevent further harms as soon as possible.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-has-adopted-a-new-approach-to-urgently-address-the-use-of-vaping-products-among-children-and-young-people/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Developing a Vision for Academic Public Health Research in Wales08/08/2023 11:15:00
Public Health Wales is seeking to work with key stakeholders to create a vision for academic public health research in Wales.
Strategic Equality Objectives – Public consultation opens01/08/2023 11:15:00
As a public health organisation, we want inclusivity to run through all aspects of the work we deliver for the people of Wales.
A majority of people in Wales would attend bystander to violence training if offered.31/07/2023 14:15:00
In the latest survey from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel, 6 in 10 people said they would be likely (38 percent) or very likely (23 percent) to take up the offer of face-to-face bystander to violence training if offered.
Increase in testing and treatment supports progress to elimination of hepatitis C in Wales28/07/2023 16:10:00
On World Hepatitis Day, the latest annual report from Public Health Wales into blood borne viruses (BBVs), including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV infections, shows there has been progress towards eliminating these infections as a public health problem by 2030 in Wales.
Refugees and Asylum-seekers are among the most vulnerable members of society having poorer mental health than the general population.26/07/2023 11:15:00
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found that asylum-seekers, refugees, and other displaced peoples have poorer mental health outcomes than those of the general population.
Water Safety Wales join forces with bereaved mum to highlight dangers after new report shows drowning risk to young people in Wales25/07/2023 11:15:00
Water Safety Wales has teamed up with a Pembrokeshire mum on World Drowning Prevention Day to help prevent other families from enduring the tragedy she has suffered after losing her son.
What action is needed to make homes in Wales better for our health and well-being?20/07/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales researchers are publishing a series of briefings to examine what needs to be done to create healthier housing in Wales.
Health Impact Assessment highlights urgent need to protect health and wellbeing as the climate changes19/07/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales yesterday published a Health Impact Assessment on the health and wellbeing impacts of climate change across Wales.