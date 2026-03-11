Public Health Wales highlights urgent health risks from abuse, loneliness and financial struggles in later life.

A new study by Public Health Wales, Bangor University and Liverpool John Moores University has shown how abuse, struggling with finances and loneliness and social isolation in later life increase people’s risks of poor health.

The study surveyed over a thousand adults aged 60 years and over living in households across Wales. It found that, since the age of 60:

12.5 per cent of participants had experienced abuse.

19.0 per cent of participants had struggled financially.

20.7 per cent of participants had felt lonely or socially isolated.

People that reported one of these experiences were also more likely to report other adverse experiences, which also included feeling overwhelmed by caregiving responsibilities and being unable to access health or social care. For example, 42.6 per cent of those that had suffered abuse also reported having felt lonely or socially isolated compared with 17.6 per cent of those that had not suffered abuse.

The study measured ten poorer health outcomes. Abuse, struggling financially, loneliness and social isolation each independently increased people’s risks of most of these poorer health outcomes. For example:

Those that had suffered abuse were more than twice as likely as those who had not to smoke tobacco and over four times as likely to have had suicidal thoughts or have self-harmed.

Those that had struggled financially were over twice as likely as those who had not to have low life satisfaction and four times as likely to report self-neglect.

Those that had felt lonely or socially isolated were twice as likely as those who had not to have bad or very bad self-rated health, and more than four times as likely to have low mental well-being.

Professor Karen Hughes, lead author of the report, yesterday said:

“Older people play an essential role in social and economic life in Wales, and the importance of this role is increasing as our population ages. Our study shows that older people who suffer abuse, poverty and loneliness suffer worse health. Preventing these adverse experiences and supporting those affected by them is essential to enable older people to maintain health, live well and continue to actively engage in society.”

Abuse of older people is a growing concern in Wales, but it can often remain hidden. This study is one of the first to measure abuse in older adults in the general population in Wales. The most common types of abuse reported were verbal abuse (8.4%), physical abuse (4.6%) and financial abuse (2.9%).

Dr Kat Ford, co-author of the report, Bangor University, yesterday said:

“Our sample consisted of people living in the community which means that some of the most vulnerable members of society such as those in residential care were not included. As a result, the prevalence of abuse we identified is likely to be an underestimate.”

Poverty and loneliness and social isolation are also recognised to be significant public health challenges in Wales, with wide-ranging impacts on the health and well-being of individuals, communities and wider societies.

In contrast, strong social connections are key to good physical and mental health, well-being and resilience.

Age Cymru

Age Cymru has seen an increase in the number of older people seeking help and support because they are experiencing abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

The impact of abuse can be devastating and it can have long lasting physical, emotional or financial consequences. When abuse is perpetrated by someone they know, and trust, it can leave them fearful, confused, and feeling even more lonely and isolated which impacts negatively on their mental health.

Louise Hughes, Age Cymru’s Head of Safeguarding and Advocacy yesterday said:

“We know the number of older people being abused has doubled since the start of the pandemic. People can experience abuse in many forms, and, in some cases, it may have remained hidden over many years. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable and older people have a right to live in safety, without fear, control or intimidation, and to be treated with dignity and respect. “This important report outlines the impact of loneliness and the additional risk factors this can have for older people across Wales. Each year we see an increase in the number of people coming to Age Cymru for support to combat loneliness and abuse. Situations we hear about are often complex and extremely challenging with multiple types of abuse happening at once. “Further research into the impact of financial abuse on older people should be carried out so that professionals and organisations can understand and act on the multiple risk factors associated with loneliness and abuse and better protect older people from that abuse. We urge people to be aware of the signs of abuse in older people and seek help and support.”

If an older person feels that they are being harmed, neglected or financially exploited they should contact their local authority social services department, or speak to someone they trust, such as a GP or other health professional.

Social Connections – The Chatty Café Scheme

In Wales, there are many initiatives and projects to improve social connection and address loneliness and social isolation at individual, community and societal levels for all ages.

One is The Chatty Café Scheme which aims to tackle loneliness one conversation at a time. There are hundreds of venues across the UK and 25 of them are in Wales, including the Snug Coffee Shop in Risca. They now host a Chatter & Natter table every Tuesday from 12.30pm – 1.30pm, in The Sycamore Centre, Thistle Way in Risca in Newport, offering a welcoming space for people to sit, chat and connect.

One of the regulars, Gay Colbourne (80) from Risca started coming to The Chatty Café sessions in October last year after she retired from a 50-year career at the Royal Gwent Hospital where she was a personal assistant to hospital consultants.

The great-grandmother, who lives alone having been widowed suddenly seven years ago yesterday said:

“Everyone is so friendly. It’s only a five-minute walk from my home and I enjoy joining the weekly meet-ups as it takes me out of the house and you speak to an array of different people which I like. I look forward to coming and it has become an important part of my week.”

Anne Seymour, who has been a Chatty Café volunteer host for more than three years and hosts the sessions at the Snug Coffee Shop, yesterday said:

“We’re usually a small group of four or five and anyone of any age is always very welcome to join us. It’s very relaxed and people can pop in for as long or as short a time as they like. We’re here the same time every Tuesday for a natter and to offer some human connection that can make a real difference to someone’s day.”

Tara Holloway, Co-Founder of Community Volunteers Wales (CVW), the charity behind Snug Coffee Shop and The Sycamore Centre, yesterday said:

“We love hosting these sessions. To know there is a smiley face there every week is such a comfort for people and a lifeline for many. We’re a very community-focused café so this initiative is a perfect fit as we share the same values. We’d encourage more Welsh venues to join the scheme. It’d be great if the spotted yellow tablecloth became a familiar sight on tables in cafes, church halls and community centres right across Wales.”

The Chatty Café Scheme currently has around 750 Chatter & Natter tables across the UK, hosted in cafés, pubs, community centres, care homes and Costa Coffee stores.

However, organisers believe there is huge potential for many more venues in Wales to take part.

They also welcome referrals from social prescribers and encourage the promotion of the initiative to anyone they feel might benefit from the weekly Chatter & Natter table sessions.

Find out more about The Chatty Café Scheme

Report in full:

Abuse and other adversities in community-dwelling older adults in Wales: associations with health and well-being

A report published by Public Health Wales earlier this month sets out the evidence for social isolation and loneliness:

Loneliness, social isolation, and social connection in Wales