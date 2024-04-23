NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales investigates ways to reduce Carbon Emissions from Microbiology Labs
Public Health Wales (PHW), in conjunction with Revolution-ZERO, yesterday published a report which highlights the potential to reduce carbon emissions from microbiology laboratories by investigating ways to reduce single-use plastics.
This report not only demonstrates PHWs commitment to environmental sustainability but also highlights the pivotal role that small-scale actions can play in mitigating our collective impact on climate change.
The endeavour comes in response to a concerning trend over the past decade, where microbiology labs have increasingly relied on single-use plastic items due to evolving work practices, material availability, and stringent health and safety standards. In 2014 alone, research laboratories worldwide generated a staggering 5.5 million tonnes of plastic waste, much of which goes unrecycled due to contamination risks.
The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 also exacerbated this issue, leading to a significant surge in single-use plastics and personal protective equipment, thereby increasing emissions and waste within laboratory settings.
Securing funding from the Welsh Government's Health and Social Care Climate Emergency Fund, PHW joined forces with external partners, including Revolution-ZERO, the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), and Eunomia, to examine this pressing challenge. While the project primarily focused on PHW laboratories, its findings and solutions hold promise for replication across the broader healthcare and science sectors.
Kelly Ward, Interim Deputy Head of Operations at Public Health Wales, remarked, "A number of actions have been identified as a result of the project where changes have and could be made to reduce carbon emissions."
Ben Davies, Business Support Manager of the Microbiology Division, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of sustainable practices in laboratory operations, “Key initiatives highlighted in the project include the establishment of a sustainable lab group, adoption of biodegradable alternatives such as cocktail sticks, and engagement with potential suppliers of sustainable products and services. Additionally, Life Cycle Assessments conducted as part of the project identified potential significant emission savings from various scenarios, including reducing sample bags/packaging and recycling pipette tip boxes.
The report identifies the top 16 single-use plastic materials and the highest carbon impact items used in the microbiology labs.
The recommendations, endorsed by PHW's Climate Change Programme Board, include establishing a specific procurement task group, reducing paper usage, and focusing on the highest carbon impact single-use plastic items. Notably, several recommendations have already been implemented, including small trials for recycling plastic pipette tip boxes and utilising sustainable spreading sticks.
Nevertheless, the transition away from single-use plastics presents significant challenges, including navigating existing procurement frameworks and ensuring seamless service delivery. However, the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by microbiology staff emphasises the collective determination to champion sustainability within laboratory settings.
This collaboration between Public Health Wales and Revolution-ZERO marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of single-use plastics in microbiology labs. By harnessing innovation and fostering collaboration, this project is an excellent example of a proactive approach to reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainable practices in healthcare settings.
Addressing single-use plastic and waste in Public Health Wales' Microbiology labs (PDF, 4.3Mb)
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-investigates-ways-to-reduce-carbon-emissions-from-microbiology-labs/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Tackle dependency, visibility, and availability to address rapid rise in youth vaping, say public health experts18/04/2024 14:15:00
Support should be prioritised over punishment when helping young people who want to quit vaping, according to public health experts.
Survey shows strong support for schools' role in children and young people's health and wellbeing16/04/2024 14:15:00
A new survey conducted by Public Health Wales has shown that most people in Wales support schools and nurseries having a role in health and wellbeing outcomes for under 18s.
Latest data on substance misuse in Wales published11/04/2024 15:25:00
There were a total of 869 school exclusions as a result of alcohol or drugs amongst school aged children in 2022-23. That’s an increase of 119 per cent from 2020-21 and up 16.5 per cent from 2018-19.
Measles outbreak declared in Gwent as two new cases confirmed10/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate two further cases of measles which have been confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.
Two measles cases confirmed in Gwent08/04/2024 09:10:00
Public Health Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are investigating two cases of measles in children in the Gwent area.
Health experts welcome downward trend in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthetic29/03/2024 10:25:00
Dental public health experts have welcomed findings showing a reduction in the number of reported child dental extractions under general anaesthetic over the last decade.
Interventions to address digital exclusion improves engagement, skills, and confidence, says new report29/03/2024 09:25:00
A review of existing evidence produced by Public Health Wales as part of the collaboration with the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre shows that interventions to address digital exclusion in older adults can increase uptake and digital literacy while also improving people's own perception of their own abilities, and willingness to use technology.
Long-term thinking resource helps organisations protect the health of future generations28/03/2024 11:15:00
A new resource to help organisations use long-term thinking to reduce health inequalities is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner. It provides tools and case studies which show how we can move on from just treating disease to promoting good health and preventing illness whenever we can.
Increase in TB cases in Wales, but longer-term trend is decreasing – new report22/03/2024 14:15:00
The number of newly diagnosed TB cases in Wales increased from 71 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, but the longer-term trend is decreasing, according to a new report being published ahead of World TB Day (24 March).