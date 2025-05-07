NHS Wales
Public Health Wales invites colleagues to connect with Behavioural Science Unit as new report highlights impact
Public Health Wales invites colleagues and partners across NHS Wales to contact its Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) to explore how behavioural science can help improve their work, supported by insights from the unit’s newly published annual report.
The Behavioural Science Unit’s 2024–25 Annual Report highlights how the team has supported Public Health Wales departments and services during the past year, helping them to design more effective strategies, services and communications. The report includes real-world examples of how behavioural science has helped teams tackle complex public health challenges by focusing on what really drives people’s decisions and actions.
Ashley Gould, Programme Director of the Behavioural Science Unit, yesterday said:
“We want to empower colleagues working across the health system, through the routine consideration and response to human behaviour in design and delivery of their work. Whether you are working in strategy, services or communications, our team is here to support you.”
Since its launch in 2022, the BSU has supported 77 stakeholder groups, including 41 internal teams within Public Health Wales. This year’s highlights include the continued success of the Behaviourally Informed Communications Initiative (BICI), which helped redesign over 30 communications across services such as Screening, Health Protection and Primary Care.
Dr Mike Simmons, Clinical Lead for Microbiology Services to Hywel Dda, yesterday said:
“It’s been a revelation really. As I was developing my specification, I realised I actually had two different audiences with different target behaviours. The BSU helped us make sense of that.”
The BSU is also leading wider improvement work through its Behaviour Change Agents initiative and has grown the Behavioural Science Community for Wales to over 350 members—creating a strong network of practice across the system.
The Behavioural Science Unit welcomes contact from anyone interested in learning more about their work or exploring how behavioural science can support their team. To start a conversation, email PHW.BehSciUnit@wales.nhs.uk.
The full 2024–25 Annual Report is available on the Public Health Wales website HERE.
